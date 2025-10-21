ISWAP plans fresh attacks in Ondo, Kogi — DSS raises alarm

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Department of State Services (DSS) has raised the alarm over an imminent terrorist attack on some communities in Ondo and Kogi States by the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP).

According to a confidential memo dated October 20, 2025, and addressed to the Brigade Commander of the 32 Artillery Brigade, Nigerian Army Corps of Artillery, Owena Cantonment, Akure, the DSS warned that credible intelligence confirmed plans by the insurgents to launch coordinated assaults on several communities.

The memo, signed by Hi Kana, Director of Security, DSS Ondo State Command, specifically listed Eriti Akoko and Oyin Akoko in Akoko North-West Local Government Area, as well as Owo town in Owo Local Government Area, as potential targets.

The secret service cautioned that the terrorists had already commenced surveillance of soft targets in the affected areas and called on the military to heighten security operations to forestall any attack.

“Intelligence confirmed plans by members of ISWAP to carry out coordinated attacks on communities in Ondo and Kogi States anytime soon.

The level of security alertness across the identified communities should be immediately scaled up to prevent loss of lives and property,” the memo stated.

This latest alert comes three years after the June 2022 massacre at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, where over 40 worshippers were killed by suspected ISWAP members during Sunday mass.

Meanwhile, Vanguard gathered that a high-level security meeting was held on Tuesday with stakeholders from the two Police Area Commands in the Akoko region — Ikare and Iwaro-Oka — convened by the Ondo State Commissioner of Police, CP Adebowale Lawal, in response to the security warning.

A statement issued by the state police spokesperson, SP Ayanlade Olayinka, said the meeting was part of a renewed effort to prevent a breakdown of law and order and aligns with the proactive policing strategies of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun.

According to the statement: “The Commissioner of Police, Ondo State Command, CP Adebowale Lawal, today convened a high-powered security meeting and community engagement session with stakeholders from the two Police Area Commands in the Akoko region — Ikare and Iwaro-Oka.

The meeting, held at Ikare Akoko, aimed to consolidate existing security partnerships and foster greater collaboration between the police and members of the public.”

Those in attendance included traditional rulers, senior police officers, leaders of the Fulani and Igbo communities, representatives of the NURTW, Okada Riders Association, Farmers’ Association, Nigeria Forest Security Service (NFSS), Vigilante and Hunters Associations, and the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) led by its State Chairman, Ambassador Gabriel Ariyo.

The interactive session, according to the statement, strengthened mutual trust between the police and the community. Participants commended the Command’s efforts in maintaining peace and pledged continued support through actionable intelligence and cooperation.

Representatives of farmers assured the Command of timely and accurate information to aid its operations, while traditional rulers emphasized the importance of securing border communities adjoining Ekiti and Kogi States to curb cross-border threats.

Leaders of the Hausa-Fulani and Igbo communities, alongside other socio-economic groups, lauded the CP for his fairness, inclusivity, and people-oriented policing approach. They reaffirmed their commitment to information sharing and joint vigilance to protect lives and property.

In his remarks, CP Adebowale Lawal appreciated the stakeholders for their collaboration and commended officers in the two Area Commands for their dedication to duty.

He reiterated the Command’s determination to deepen community policing and sustain proactive engagement with all stakeholders, adding that the police remain committed to the IGP’s vision of intelligence-driven and citizen-focused policing that guarantees lasting peace and security across Ondo State.

The CP also shared his personal contact with attendees, encouraging them to reach out directly with credible information to support police operations.