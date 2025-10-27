ISWAP Plans attacks: Security, stability of Ondo non- negotiable – Aiyedatiwa declares

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Ondo state governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa has vowed that the security and stability of Ondo State are non-negotiable.

Aiyedatiwa said while receiving the National Commandant of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Prof. Abubakar Ahmed in Akure, the state capital.

According to him” my administration will respond swiftly, firmly, and effectively to any attempt to undermine the peace of the State.

He however lauded the security chiefs for their comprehensive briefings and assured them that the state government will provide the necessary logistics, intelligence support, and operational backing required to stay ahead of any potential threat.

Aiyedatiwa said NSCDC has continued to live up to task on internal security, especially in preventing oil theft and pipeline vandalisation from inception.

He noted that Ondo State has had its share of security challenges in recent past, but security agencies in the state have been up to the task.

Speaking on the leaked intelligence report recently, shared by all security agencies, Governor Aiyedatiwa said: This shows that our security agencies are working together and collaborating effectively to secure our communities and our people.”

He, therefore, promised to continue to give the needed support to the security agencies in the state to encourage them for the wonderful jobs they are doing.

The National Commandant of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Prof. Abubakar Ahmed commended the governor for his support for the operations of security agencies in the state.

Ahmed said that ” Governor Aiyedatiwa was one of the few governors offering operational support to the Corps, which has strengthened the partnership between the government and security agencies in the State.

He said that “Your Excellency, I am in Ondo State for operational activities and it is important for me to pay you a visit to appreciate all your efforts towards enhancing the security of this State.

“I can say that just like your predecessor (late Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu) did, you are one of the few governors in Nigeria that we have identified as giving tremendous support for our operations.

“In doing this, you have demonstrated exceptional leadership and all we can do is to continue to support the government in providing adequate security for the people of Ondo State.

“We are here on the ground to access the situation and to further motivate our men who are working very hard.

“We are satisfied with what we have seen so far and we will continue to collaborate with the government and other security agencies to enhance the security and safety of the people and national assets domiciled in Ondo State.”