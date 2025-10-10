Israel army says Gaza ceasefire came into effect at 0900 GMT

Israeli opposition lawmaker Benny Gantz (C) arrives as people celebrate at Hostage Square in Tel Aviv on October 9, 2025, following the announcement of the new Gaza ceasefire deal. Israel and Palestinian factions on October 9 agreed a Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal, in a major step towards ending a war that has killed tens of thousands of people and unleashed a humanitarian catastrophe. (Photo by MAYA LEVIN / AFP)

The Israeli military said a ceasefire in Gaza took effect at 0900 GMT on Friday, after Israel and Hamas agreed to a truce and hostage-release deal proposed by US President Donald Trump.

“IDF: The Ceasefire Agreement Came Into Effect at 12:00,” the military said in a statement.

“Since 12:00 (0900 GMT), IDF troops began positioning themselves along the updated deployment lines in preparation for the ceasefire agreement and the return of hostages.”