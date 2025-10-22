Irolu Palace: A monument of vision, unity, cultural revival

From left: Senator representing Ogun East and former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel; representative of the Ooni of Ife, the Agbolu of Agbaje-Ife, Ọba Adekunle Adebowale; Odole-Oodua, Sir Kensington Adebutu; the Onirolu of Irolu-Remo, Ọba Sikiru Adeyiga; and the Akarigbo and Paramount Ruler of Remoland, Ọba Babatunde Ajayi, during the commissioning of the new Onirolu Palace.

By Esther Onyegbula

History was made in Irolu-Remo, Ogun State, at the weekend as His Royal Highness, Oba Sikiru Adeyiga, the Onirolu of Irolu-Remo, commissioned the town’s first-ever royal palace, a magnificent structure that now stands as a symbol of unity, heritage, and progress for the ancient community.

For Oba Adeyiga, who ascended the throne on September 6, 1992, the palace is the fulfillment of a 33-year-old divine promise. “I am happy, I am joyous,” he said, his voice thick with emotion. “When I received my staff of office in 1992, I told God that if He made me the true king of Irolu, I would be the first Oba to build a palace here. Today, that dream has come to pass.”

The monarch recounted the humble beginnings of the project, which started in 2017 after the purchase of the land where the palace now stands. “We realized ₦700,000 from a police station project. I used ₦570,000 to buy this land and the rest for survey,” he said. “Later, my in-law, of blessed memory, gave me ₦5 million to begin construction. That was how this journey started.”

He revealed that the project took seven years to complete and was made possible through the contributions of indigenes at home and in the diaspora. “I must thank Chief Kensington Adebukunola Adebutu, the Odole Oodua of the Source, and our sons and daughters in the UK and USA. They supported me financially and morally. This palace is a product of collective effort,” the monarch said.

Beyond being his official home, the Onirolu said the palace will serve as the heart of Irolu’s social and cultural life. “A king without a palace has not completed his work,” he declared. “This is where the citizens of the community will meet, discuss, and plan. It is a rallying point that will motivate our people to come home and participate in community affairs.”

He added that the palace houses a library documenting Irolu’s history. “Future generations will come here to read about our past. This building will preserve our heritage,” he said proudly.

Oba Adeyiga also announced plans to revive the defunct Irolu Community Bank to empower traders and women. “We once had a microfinance bank that folded up about five years ago. We have now secured land to re-establish it. It will provide grants and small loans to help our people grow their businesses,” he explained. “We have learned from past mistakes, and this time, we will get it right.”

The monarch expressed concern over the fading Yoruba culture and language, urging parents to instill traditional values in their children. “Our language and customs are going down. We must teach our children how to greet and respect elders,” he said. “Civilization should not erase our identity.”

He also called for unity among Yoruba traditional rulers. “We know our hierarchy; the Ooni of Ife remains a superior monarch. We must not allow sentiment to divide us. Unity is strength,” he stated.

The Irolu Palace Standing Committee, Retired Colonel Dele Oyefuga, described the palace as a monumental symbol of unity. “Today is an epoch-making day. This palace is not just an edifice, it is a rallying point for all sons and daughters of Irolu. It marks the beginning of greater structural and infrastructural development for our community,” he said.

Chairman of the Irolu Development Association, Mr. Jimmy Akinsanya, hailed the monarch’s vision and commitment. “This is a massive landmark, a heritage, a legacy, and a statement. It has never happened in our history. Kabiyesi is a selfless and visionary leader who has given everything to make this possible,” he said.

Prince Adekunle Adeyiga, the monarch’s son who flew in from London, described the commissioning as a moment of pride and gratitude. “My father said in 1992 that he would build a palace, and today, it has happened. He is a man of the people, humble, compassionate, and committed to everyone’s progress. This is just the beginning of another chapter in his reign,” he said.

Professor Tunde Okusomoro noted the historical importance of the project. “Since Irolu came into existence centuries ago, no Oba has ever built a palace. This is the first, and it’s a world-class structure that will now serve as the rallying point for all Irolu sons and daughters, home and abroad,” he said.

Chief (Mrs.) Omotola Rotimi, the Yeyemofi of Irolu, said the moment was deeply emotional. “When we were young, our Obas ruled from their homes. Today, we have a true palace, a place that keeps our history and gives us pride. There is even a library where anyone can learn about our past,” she said.

Former Ogun State Governor, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, who graced the occasion, congratulated the monarch for his resilience. “Kabiyesi has demonstrated what the power of determination and consistency can achieve. This palace stands as a testimony to his vision, patience, and leadership,” Daniel said.

As traditional drummers filled the air and women in colourful attires danced in jubilation, one thing was clear: the new Onirolu Palace is more than brick and mortar, it is the living embodiment of faith, unity, and the enduring spirit of Irolu-Remo.