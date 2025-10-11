Iran says does not believe Israel will respect Gaza ceasefire

Iran foreign minister Abbas Araghchi, speaks during a press conference at the Lutfi K?rdar Congress Center on the sideline of the 51st session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), in Istanbul on June 22, 2025. Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on June 22, 2025 condemned US attacks on key nuclear sites as “outrageous” and said his country has a right to defend its sovereignty. “The events this morning are outrageous and will have everlasting consequences,” he posted on X, adding that the attacks were “lawless and criminal” behaviour. (Photo by Ozan KOSE / AFP)

Iran on Saturday said it did not have confidence that its arch-nemesis Israel would respect the terms of a Gaza ceasefire that began a day earlier, following two years of war.

“We warn about the tricks and betrayals of the Zionist regime (Israel) regarding previous agreements… There is absolutely no trust in the Zionist regime,” said Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, pointing to previous ceasefires that have been violated, including in Lebanon.

Araghchi nonetheless reiterated Iran’s support for the ceasefire, saying “any plan that serves to halt these (Israel’s) crimes has always had our support”.

The Iranian foreign ministry on Thursday said the Islamic republic “has always supported any action and initiative that includes stopping the genocidal war, withdrawal of the occupying forces, bringing in humanitarian aid, releasing Palestinian prisoners and realising the fundamental rights of the Palestinians”.

Iran and Israel fought a 12-day war in June that began when Israel launched unprecedented strikes on Iranian nuclear and military installations.