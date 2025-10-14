IPOB urges U.S. to send independent investigators over Southeast Nigeriai insecurity

IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has appealed to the United States Government to send an impartial team of investigators to Nigeria’s Southeast region to independently assess the causes of ongoing insecurity.

The group made the appeal in a press statement issued on October 14, 2025, by its spokesperson, Comrade Emma Powerful, who said the move was necessary to “establish the truth” about the crisis in the region and the parties involved.

In the statement, IPOB said it was concerned about what it described as “misinformation and misrepresentation” linking the group to violent incidents in the Southeast. It called for a neutral international assessment to verify the facts on the ground.

“We call on the United States government to deploy an impartial team of investigators for an on-the-spot assessment in the Southeast,” the statement read.

“This investigation should determine the real causes of insecurity and identify those responsible for the violence.”

IPOB maintained that it remains a non-violent movement pursuing self-determination through peaceful means and said it was ready to cooperate with any international fact-finding mission.

The Southeast region has witnessed repeated security challenges in recent years, including attacks on security personnel, public facilities, and community leaders. Authorities have often blamed armed groups claiming allegiance to IPOB or its security affiliate, the Eastern Security Network (ESN), for the unrest.

IPOB, however, has consistently denied involvement, insisting that criminal elements and political actors are exploiting the situation to discredit its movement.

The group also reiterated its long-standing demand for the release of its detained leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, whose continued incarceration, despite court rulings ordering his release, has been a major point of contention between IPOB and the Nigerian government.

IPOB said the proposed U.S. investigative mission would help “bring transparency, accountability, and justice” to the situation in the Southeast.

“If an impartial investigation finds IPOB responsible for insecurity, we will accept the outcome and take necessary steps,” the statement said.

“But if the findings show otherwise, it will expose those behind the violence and help restore peace.”

The group also urged the international community, including the global Igbo diaspora and civil society organizations, to support the call for a credible investigation.

Human rights organizations have, in recent years, expressed concern over the deteriorating security situation in the Southeast and called for restraint by all parties. They have also urged the government to ensure that any security operations in the region are conducted within the bounds of law and human rights standards.

Observers note that IPOB’s latest call for international investigation reflects a wider push for global attention to Nigeria’s internal conflicts and the need for credible, independent assessments of ongoing crises.

The Nigerian government has not yet responded to IPOB’s latest appeal. However, analysts say that if accepted, such an international inquiry could help clarify contested narratives, build trust, and support long-term peace efforts in the Southeast.