IPOB: Defence group faults FG, says Kanu not behind trial delay

A global legal defence group representing the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has denied claims that he is responsible for delays in his ongoing trial.

In a statement issued by Njoku Jude Njoku on behalf of the Mazi Nnamdi Kanu Global Defence Consortium, the group said the delay stems from pending legal motions before the court and procedural issues in the handling of the case.

According to the consortium, the key matter before the court concerns jurisdiction — whether the Federal High Court has the authority to try Kanu. “Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is not avoiding trial; he is asking the court to determine its jurisdiction before proceeding,” the group said.

It explained that the charges against Kanu were based on a repealed law, arguing that he has the constitutional right to challenge the court’s competence.

The statement also noted that hearing dates and adjournments are fixed by the presiding judge, stressing that the pace of proceedings is determined by the court, not the defendant.

Citing relevant constitutional and international provisions, the group maintained that Kanu’s application is within his legal rights and should not be seen as an attempt to frustrate the process.

It urged the public to seek balanced information on the case and to allow the legal process to run its full course.