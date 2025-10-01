IPOB condemns Tinubu’s Independence Day speech, rejects allegations of terrorism

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has issued a statement in response to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Independence Day address, emphasizing that the movement is committed to peaceful advocacy and self-determination.

In the statement, IPOB’s spokesperson, Comrade Emma Powerful, clarified that the group operates through nonviolent means and noted that the Federal High Court in Abuja ruled in March 2017 that IPOB is not a terrorist organization.

The group also urged the government to respect legal processes concerning the detention of IPOB leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and reaffirmed its commitment to following lawful channels to pursue its objectives.

IPOB called on all Nigerians to focus on unity, dialogue, and adherence to the rule of law as the nation continues to navigate challenges and celebrate milestones such as the 65th Independence anniversary.