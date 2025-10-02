IPoB and Boko Haram: No basis for comparison, groups tell Tinubu

By Steve Oko

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has come under criticism for reportedly likening the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPoB) to Boko Haram during his recent visit to Owerri, Imo State.

Three U.S.-based pro-Igbo groups—Advocates for Victims of Injustice and Discrimination (AVID), Rising Sun, and Ambassadors for Self-Determination—faulted the comparison, stressing that there is no basis for equating a self-determination movement with an insurgent group responsible for widespread violence in northern Nigeria.

In a joint statement, the groups said the remarks were inappropriate, particularly as the trial of IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, is still before the courts. They expressed concern that such comments could prejudice ongoing judicial proceedings and heighten ethnic tensions.

“Rather than equating IPOB with Boko Haram, President Tinubu should prioritize tackling violent groups responsible for killings, abductions, and mass displacements across the country,” the groups said.

They urged the federal government to embrace dialogue and reconciliation in addressing issues of self-determination, adding that Kanu’s continued detention only fuels his popularity among his supporters.

The advocacy groups also called on the United States Congress, the U.S. Department of State, and the wider international community to pay close attention to Nigeria’s handling of human rights and democratic governance.

They insisted that constructive engagement, not inflammatory rhetoric, remains the path to resolving long-standing grievances and building peace.