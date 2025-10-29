IPMAN denies crisis, clarifies leadership in Benin Depot

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY—THE National Leadership of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN, has dismissed reports of a leadership crisis in its Benin Depot chapter, insisting that those who recently paid a courtesy visit to Governor Monday Okpebholo were not the recognised leaders of the association.

Addressing journalists in Benin City, former chairman and current National Ex-Officio, Douglas Iyike, said a legitimate election was held on September 20, where Godwin Iroghama emerged as chairman alongside 18 others to serve for the next five years, in line with IPMAN’s 2009 constitution.

He explained that contrary to reports suggesting the existence of a reconciliation committee, there was no factional dispute within IPMAN, as the Supreme Court in 2018 had settled all crises within the association.

Iyike accused some individuals of attempting to disrupt the recent election, claiming to represent the government. He added that the purported committee, said to be addressing a “non-existent” crisis, only informed members that its meeting had been postponed indefinitely — before reports of a courtesy visit to the governor emerged.

According to him, “There is no crisis in IPMAN. The Supreme Court resolved whatever issues we had in 2018. However, there are people still acting as opposition. We held our election and were informed that further meetings had been suspended. While waiting, we saw the courtesy call. We believe Governor Okpebholo was not properly briefed on this matter. We have a new constitution with a five-year tenure, but those people are using an outdated one.”

In his remarks, Iroghama confirmed that he was “duly elected and officially handed over to by the former chairman.”