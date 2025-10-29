IPMAN denies crisis, clarifies leadership at Benin depot

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY — The national leadership of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has debunked claims of a leadership crisis in its Benin Depot chapter, clarifying that those who recently paid a courtesy visit to Governor Monday Okpebholo were not the recognized leaders of the association.

Addressing a press conference in Benin City, a former chairman and current National Ex-Officio of IPMAN, Douglas Iyike, stated that a legitimate election was held on September 20, during which Godwin Iroghama was elected chairman alongside 18 other executives to serve a five-year term in line with the association’s 2009 constitution.

Iyike explained that the Supreme Court had resolved all factional disputes in IPMAN in 2018, affirming the association’s unity since then. He dismissed reports of a reconciliation committee, noting that no such crisis currently exists.

He alleged that some individuals, operating under an outdated constitution that provides for a three-year tenure, attempted to disrupt the election, claiming to represent the government. According to him, the purported reconciliation committee only informed members that its meeting had been postponed indefinitely, before the courtesy visit to the governor emerged.

“There is no crisis in IPMAN. The Supreme Court resolved all issues in 2018,” Iyike said. “We respect Governor Monday Okpebholo and believe in his leadership, but we think he was not properly briefed on this matter. Our current constitution provides a five-year tenure, and we conducted our election in line with that.”

In his remarks, newly elected chairman Godwin Iroghama confirmed that he was duly elected and officially took over from the outgoing chairman following a proper handover process.