IPADA Initiative Partners Diaspora District Global on Education Conference 2025

…Global summit opens December 17 in Accra

By Jimoh Babatunde

In another stride toward strengthening Africa’s global engagement through education and culture, the IPADA Initiative has announced a strategic partnership with Diaspora District Global, a U.S.-based non-profit organisation, to host the Global Education Conference 2025 in Accra, Ghana.

The conference, which runs from December 17 to 20, 2025, will explore the transformative power of education as a driver of workforce readiness and economic development across Africa and the global Diaspora.

The event forms part of activities leading up to the IPADA Initiative Celebrations 2025, a 10-day cultural and tourism extravaganza scheduled for November 28 to December 6, 2025, at La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort, Nigeria.

With the theme, “Education Reimagined: Preparing Tomorrow’s Leaders Through AI, Entrepreneurship, and Global Partnerships,” the conference will bring together policymakers, educators, innovators, and investors from across Africa, the United States, and the broader Diaspora community.

It will feature keynote sessions, workshops, and high-level dialogues designed to align policy, investment, and innovation — all with the goal of creating a stronger global talent pipeline.

Founded by Manal Al-Ansi, MAT, Esq., Diaspora District Global focuses on policy, leadership, and organisational development. The organisation works across sectors to design strategies that bridge the gap between education and workforce development — ensuring that learning translates into opportunity, innovation, and sustainable growth.

“Diaspora District is about creating global connections that lead to real impact,” said Al-Ansi. “This conference represents a collective effort to shape how education prepares the next generation for meaningful careers and leadership in the modern world.”

In his remarks, Otunba Wanle Akinboboye, Initiator of the IPADA Initiative, said the partnership reflects the vision of IPADA — to project Africa positively and drive development through collaboration, innovation, and cultural diplomacy.

“Education is a vital engine for development,” Akinboboye said. “The alignment between IPADA’s vision and Diaspora District’s mission makes this collaboration a natural fit for advancing Africa’s progress through knowledge and empowerment.”

The programme outline includes sessions on:

Building the Talent Pipeline — Policy, Investments, and Partnerships ; The Future of Education and Workforce Development

Collaborating for Impact — Building Partnerships, Shaping Solutions.

The four-day event will culminate in the Gold Coast Gala, a cultural and networking celebration honouring thought leaders and innovators shaping the future of education and workforce development. The evening will also feature exclusive announcements unveiling Diaspora District’s 2026 initiatives.

Expected participants include ambassadors from the United Nations and African Union, senior government officials from Africa and the U.S., and leaders from the Gates Foundation, the Urban League, UCLA, and the Black Future CoOp Fund, among others.

The event enjoys additional support from the Diaspora Office of the President of Ghana and other key institutional sponsors.