Investors, policymakers to debate Africa’s role in global economic reordering

Policymakers, investors and business leaders have concluded plans to assess how Africa is reshaping its international partnerships, balancing fossil fuel development with renewable energy investment and scaling fintech and digital infrastructure to tap into its young, entrepreneurial population.

The analysis will be done at the Financial Times Africa Summit themed: ‘Africa in a Changing World,’ scheduled to be held in London from October 21–22, 2025.

With shifting global alliances, constrained capital markets and rapid technological transformation, this is coming at a defining moment for how Africa positions itself in the global order.

President of International for Bank of America, Bernard Mensah, will frame the continent’s economic trajectory within broader global financial shifts.

Meanwhile, further conversations will centre on deepening trade relations, accelerating the energy transition, leveraging technological innovation, and driving industrial growth through initiatives such as the African Continental Free Trade Area, AfCFTA.

The 2025 summit brings together an exceptional group of global and African leaders shaping the continent’s political, financial and innovation landscape.

Confirmed speakers include visionary leaders such as Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Amina Mohammed; Vice President, Government of Gabon, Alexandre Barro Chambrier; Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, Republic of South Africa; Dr Jyoti Jeetun, Minister of Financial Services and Economic Planning, Republic of Mauritius; Mahmoud Mohieldin, UN Special Envoy for Financing Sustainable Development and High-Level Climate Champion for COP27; Leslie Maasdorp, CEO, British International Investment (BII) and Bassim Haidar, Founder and Chairman, Optasia.