Investors eager to ‘ve Nigeria back in the Int’l Capital Market, says Uzoka-Anite

The Minister of State for Finance, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite and the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Finance, Mrs. Lydia Shehu Jafiya, at the ongoing Annual Meetings of the IMF and World Bank in Washington DC.

Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

Washington D.C.- International investors have inundated the Nigerian delegation to the ongoing Annual Meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) with inquiries on when the country would return to the International Capital Market to issue bonds.

The Minister of State for Finance, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite, disclosed this in an interview on the sidelines of the Meetings.

She described the eagerness of international investors in Nigeria’s sovereign instruments as a vote of confidence in the Nigwrian economy and expressed optimism that the eco…

[7:05 pm, 17/10/2025] Emma Ujah: Right now, there is room for capital formation through savings in the commercial banks. pension assets are there. What we are saying is that there is a lot of room for us to grow our pension assets, grow our insurance products- those are the places where you can actually save a lot of money so I think there’s room for the economy to grow even faster as we make access to capital easier for businesses, in the country.”