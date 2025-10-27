Investor harps on gaining financial freedom from palm seedlings

Udofia

By Egufe Yafugborhi

UYO – AGRIBUSINESS Development and Enterprise Award (ADEA) 2025 winner, Michael Udofia, has challenged stakeholders to invest in oil palm farming to gain quick financial freedom.

Udofia, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Fens Group, threw up the challenge while receiving the award in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state during 4th Agribusiness Roundtable International Conference (Uyo2025), with the theme “Resilient Agribusiness: A Sustainable Solution for a Changing World.”

The Award by the Nigeria Agribusiness and Agro-Industry Development Initiative (NAADI) under the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment recognizes vanguards in the agro sub-sector who have pioneered solutions that enhance livelihoods, create jobs, and promote food security and social inclusion.

Tracking his journey into success in entrepreneurship and agribusiness, the 2025 ADEA recipient said, “After graduation in 1992, I started business 1993 with only ₦3,500. It was a humble beginning. Today, we have grown into a conglomerate with interests in petroleum marketing, construction, and recently, large-scale farming.”

On the huge potentials in oil palm farming, he said, “You can start small. Even if you plant only 20 stands of palm seedlings, in three to four years, you won’t need to borrow money to pay school fees, and you will have food on your table.”

Zonal Coordinator of NAADI, Mr. Howard Usen, said Udofia emerged the 2025 Awardee as an innovative entrepreneur whose business model has transformed agribusiness and enterprise development in Akwa Ibom, Nigeria and beyond.

“You have distinguished yourself as a change agent who has significantly impacted humanity through accelerated employment generation, social enterprise growth and economic advancement in the West African sub-region with a consistent record of success and innovation”, Usen told Udofia.

The conference which drew over 500 participants from within and outside Nigeria, was declared open by Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno and featured keynotes from state and non state actors, including members of the diplomatic corps, legislators, and industry leaders.