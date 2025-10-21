Int’l Day of the Girl Child: Foundation inspires girls as change-makers

Sozo Women Foundation has reaffirmed its commitment to empowering young girls as active agents of change during its celebration of the International Day of the Girl Child 2025, held on October 17, 2025, at L.E.A Primary School, Galadimawa, Abuja.

The event, themed “The Girl I Am, The Change I Lead,” brought together pupils, teachers, parents, and other stakeholders to celebrate the strength, creativity, and leadership potential of girls. It featured interactive sessions, motivational talks, and engaging activities aimed at inspiring girls to lead positive change in their communities.

Speaking at the event, Joyce Ogochukwu Nsaka, Founder and Executive Director of Sozo Women Foundation, reiterated the organisation’s commitment to equipping girls with the confidence, knowledge, and opportunities needed to make meaningful contributions to society.

She emphasized that empowering girls to lead change begins with creating safe and inclusive environments where their voices are respected and amplified.

Other members of the foundation, including Patience Soribe and Dorcas Isaac, delivered inspiring messages encouraging pupils to believe in themselves and take active roles in shaping their futures.

Highlights of the celebration included the distribution of educational materials and symbolic gifts to pupils, reaffirming Sozo Women Foundation’s dedication to promoting continuous learning and self-development.

The event reflected the foundation’s broader vision of advancing inclusive governance, human rights, and sustainable opportunities for women and girls across Nigeria.

By marking the International Day of the Girl Child, Sozo Women Foundation underscored the importance of investing in girls’ education and leadership — essential steps toward building a society where every girl can thrive and lead transformative change.