Intl Day of Girl Child: Ifiok Akan charges Akwa Ibom girls to lead change

Celebrity fashion entrepreneur and creative director of House of Borah, Ifiokobong Akan, has urged young girls in Akwa Ibom State to believe in their worth, embrace purpose, and lead positive change in their communities.

She made the call as a guest speaker at the 2025 International Day of the Girl Child celebration, held on Monday, October 13, 2025, at the Banquet Hall, Akwa Ibom Government House, Uyo.

Addressing over 500 pupils and students drawn from public primary and secondary schools across the state, Akan outlined five key principles for becoming agents of change — The Power of You, Identity, Purpose and Creativity, Leadership and Resilience, and Sisterhood.

She emphasized that leading change begins with self-belief, urging girls to “trust their own voice and value.” According to her, “every great woman begins as a determined girl,” and leadership starts the moment one believes in her voice.

Akan, who also serves as the Director-General of the BRACED Tourism Promotion and Development Initiative, encouraged girls to turn their passion into purpose and dreams into solutions. She challenged them to create, innovate, and lead even when no one is watching, noting that “true leaders rise when things fall apart.”

Highlighting the importance of Sisterhood, she reminded the girls that “the future belongs to those who collaborate, not compete.” She urged them to lift others as they rise and remain committed to their education, which she described as “the key that opens doors to unlimited opportunities.”

In her remarks, Lady Hellen Eno Obareki, Coordinator of the Office of the First Lady and organizer of the event, reaffirmed her commitment to advancing the rights, education, and empowerment of the girl child. She applauded Akwa Ibom girls for their diligence and innovation, assuring that the Governor Umo Eno administration, through the ARISE Agenda, remains committed to providing an enabling environment for girls to thrive.

This year’s celebration, themed “The Girl I Am, The Change I Lead,” attracted several dignitaries including Deputy Governor Senator Akon Eyakenyi, Rt. Hon. Precious Selong, Hon. Inibehe Silas, Mrs. Mercy Eka, Mrs. Emem Orok, and Ann Abraham, who all joined to inspire, educate, and motivate the girls to unlock their full potential.