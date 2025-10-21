Interventions: CSO, others call for support, inclusion of single parents

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – IN a bid to promote social cohesion, a Civil Society Organization, the Memunat Single Mother and Child Initiative, and other stakeholders, Wednesday, called on government and development partners to support single parents and include them in policies and programmes interventions.

The call was made at a one-day conference tagged ‘2025 National Conference on Raising Future Leaders’ with the theme ‘Invisible But Not Inconsequential: Shedding Light on the Socio-Cultural Economic and Legal Realities of Single Parenthood in Nigeria’, held in Abuja, and organised by the Memunat Single Mother and Child Initiative.

In her speech, the Chief Executive Officer, CEO, and Founder, the Memunat Single Mother and Child Initiative, Memunat Idu’Lah, passionately called for serious attention by government, development partners, and we’ll meaning Nigerians to intervene in the plight of single parents and children as a.way to add value to their lives and ameliorate their plights.

Idu’Lah noted the determination and inner strength of single parents to cater for their families without any help coming to them.

She said: “Today, we have gathered to address an issue that touches many lives across our nation ‘single parenting’ . In the hustle and bustle of modern life, it is easy to overlook the quiet strength and daily sacrifices of single parents among us.

“But if we pause for a moment and reflect, in our families, workplaces, places of worship, and communities, we will all realize that we know one, two, or even more single parents thriving every day to provide for their children.

“Have we ever stopped to ask how they are truly faring? Have we imagined the weight they carry, performing the duties of two people, often with limited resources and without adequate support?”

She also acknowledged that, “Single parents in Nigeria face daunting challenges, from social stigma to economic hardship, yet, in the midst of it all, they continue to display extraordinary course, love, ana determination. They are heroes in their own right, building homes, nurturing children, and shaping futures despite the odds.

“As a society, it is our collective responsibility to recognize their struggles and lend our support.”

She further stated that, “We must work towards ensuring that single parents have access to education, healthcare, and meaningful economic opportunities. The growing number of single-parent households in Nigeria is a reality we cannot afford to ignore.

In conclusion, she encouraged single parents not to relent rather be more resilient to go the extra mile to impact their children and the larger society amidst the daunting challenges.

“To the single parents here today, I say this with deep respect and admiration: you are not clone. Your resilience is seen, your sacrifices are valued, and your triumphs are celebrated. Continue to push forward, knowing that your strength is shaping the next generation of great Nigerians.

“Let us all commit to building a more compassionate and inclusive society, one that uplifts and empowers every single parent to thrive. Together, we can create a brighter, stronger, and more hopeful future for all Nigerians”, she added.

In a goodwill message, the Secretary-General, Nigerian National Commission for UNESCO, Dr Olagunju Idowu, described the plight of single parents as an urgent call to conscience.

“I must mention that the theme of this conference, ‘Invisible but not Inconsequential: Shedding Light on the Socio-Cultural, Economic, and Legal Realities of Single Parenthood in Nigeria’, is not just timely, it is an urgent call to conscience.

“In a society that often predicates its foundational assumptions on the nuclear family structure, single-parent families, who contribute significantly to our human capital and economic life are often relegated to the periphery.

“This conference bravely challenges that marginalisation, asserting their fundamental right to visibility, recognition, and robust support”, Idowu stated..

He continued, “May I state that the reality of single parenthood is complex, multifaceted, and increasingly prevalent. For the vast majority of these families, the journey is fraught with significant hurdles spanning the three key areas such as the socio-cultural, economic and legal realities.

“Single mothers frequently contend with deep-seated stigma and judgment, which can can lead to social exclusion, mental health challenges, and emotional isolation. The cultural narratives surrounding single mothers must shift from one of blame to one of resilience, strength, and deserved support.

“The disproportionate burden of sole financial responsibility often forces single mothers into vulnerable economic positions. Breaking the cycle will require targeted economic empowerment programmes, skills acquisition training, and Improved access to formal sector employment with adequate childcare provisions.

“It is pertinent that, we foster an environment of empathy and inclusion across communities, religious bodies, and media platforms, of which requires leveraging educational fools to challenge entrenched biases.”

He acknowledged that, “While laws exist to protect all citizens, gaps remain In ensuring that single-parent families, particularly regarding child support, inheritance rights, and workplace policies are adequately protected.

“We must advocate for comprehensive legal frameworks that recognise and respond to the unique needs and vulnerabilities of these families, ensuring they are afforded dignity and justice, and that existing laws are rigorously enforced.”

He added that “the mandate of UNESCO is rooted in building the defences of peace in the minds of men and women.”

Also in a goodwill message, the Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, represented by the Assistant Chief Social Welfare, Child Development Department, Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, Aisha Sulaiman, lamented the sufferings of most single parents.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim said: “Single parents, particularly women, face diverse challenges ranging from social stigma and economic hardship to legal and emotional struggles.”

However, she expressed optimism that, “This conference, therefore, offers a vital platform for dialogue, research sharing, and the formulation of actionable strategies that can improve the quality of life for single mothers and their children.”

She also made it known that, “The Federal Ministry of Women Affairs remains committed to advancing the rights and welfare of all women and children, irrespective of background or circumstance.

“Through our various programmes and collaborations, we continue to promote gender equality, women’s empowerment, and inclusive policies that ensure no woman or child is left behind.

“We believe that the outcomes of this conference will contribute meaningfully to national discourse and policymaking, helping to shape interventions that support single parents in their journey towards stability, dignity, and socio-economic independence.”