Intersociety: INEC leadership change a test case for Anambra governorship poll

By Jeff Agbodo

A human rights organization, the International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law (Intersociety), has described the recent leadership change at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as a test case for the credibility of the upcoming Anambra State governorship election scheduled for November 8.

In a statement signed by its Chairman, Mr. Emeka Umeagbalasi, the group said the transition provides an opportunity to strengthen public confidence in the electoral process and improve voter participation.

According to Umeagbalasi, many citizens had expressed concerns about electoral transparency, but the appointment of a new INEC leadership offers “a chance to rebuild trust and ensure a more credible and participatory process.”

He added that a transparent and impartial approach by the new INEC administration would encourage more eligible voters to engage in the democratic process, especially in states with a history of low voter turnout.

Intersociety noted that strengthening the integrity of the electoral process remains key to deepening Nigeria’s democracy, calling on the new INEC leadership to prioritize fair play, openness, and professionalism in the conduct of the Anambra poll.

The group further urged political actors, security agencies, and civil society organizations to work collectively toward ensuring that the November election is peaceful, credible, and reflective of the people’s will.

“The coming election is an opportunity for all stakeholders to demonstrate commitment to democratic values. The credibility of the process will serve as a litmus test for the future of elections in Nigeria,” the statement concluded.