International Teacher’s Day: Wema Bank to celebrate Nigeria’s impactful Educators

Ahead of the International Teacher’s Day celebration on October 5, 2025, Wema Bank has announced the launch of the #WemaAt80TeachersDay Challenge, an initiative designed to reward and celebrate teachers whose impact have shaped generations of students.



The Teachers’ Day Challenge is an established tradition at Wema Bank

This year’s challenge invites students and graduates across Nigeria to post an 80-second video on any social media platform (Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, TikTok), telling the story of an unforgettable teacher whose influence has touched multiple students in their school over the years.



The bank, in a statement, stated that participants are to mention the teacher’s name, their school, tag Wema Bank, and use the hashtags #WemaAt80TeachersDay and #TeachersWithALegacyOfImpact in their captions to be part of the celebration.

Speaking on the initiative, the MD/CEO of Wema Bank, Moruf Oseni, said: “Teachers are the quiet architects of every nation’s future. Their resilience, sacrifices, and dedication have produced generations of innovators, leaders, and changemakers. At Wema Bank, we believe it is important to honour these educators, not just with words, but with recognition that puts their names and their legacies in the spotlight. The #WemaAt80TeachersDay Challenge is our way of celebrating them and encouraging Nigerians to give their teachers the flowers they deserve.”



Over the last two years, the Bank has recognized 10 teachers across Nigeria, distributing a cumulative N13,000,000 in cash prizes and gifts to educators who have demonstrated exceptional dedication to shaping their students’ futures.



This year’s campaign will once again shortlist 10 remarkable teachers from all entries, with three receiving significant cash prizes and two others awarded complimentary gifts.



The ultimate goal of the challenge is to ensure that every teacher in Nigeria feel celebrated, regardless of if they emerge as prize recipients or otherwise.

This year’s edition according to the Head of Corporate Sustainability at Wema Bank, Abimbola Agbejule, is particularly symbolic as it coincides with Wema Bank’s 80th anniversary, a milestone that highlights the Bank’s enduring legacy of empowering people and communities.



“At 80, Wema Bank is not just celebrating its legacy, the Bank is also honoring those whose impact created countless others.

“Teachers are the backbone of every success story, and this challenge is our way of giving them their flowers.



“The #WemaAt80TeachersDay challenge is not merely about rewards; it is a movement to spark gratitude, storytelling, and public appreciation for the teachers who have shaped lives and left indelible marks on generations of students.



“Through this initiative, Wema Bank invites every Nigerian to pause, reflect, and say “thank you” to those who taught them, mentored them, and guided their journey.



Teachers are nation builders, shaping the minds and character of the next generation.

“#WemaAt80TeachersDay Challenge underscores the Bank’s commitment to recognizing individuals and institutions that strengthen our collective future. By celebrating teachers’ legacies, Wema Bank reinforces its own legacy built on empowering people, supporting education, and championing sustainability for decades to come”, Agbejule said.