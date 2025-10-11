International Day of the Girl Child: Foundation advocates sexual education in schools

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

As the world commemorates the 2025 International Day of the Girl Child, the Caleb Danladi Foundation has called for the inclusion of comprehensive sexual education in school curricula to empower young girls with knowledge that enables them to make informed decisions about their health and future.

The call was made during an event held on Friday at ECWA Girls Secondary School, Kwoi, in Jaba Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Speaking at the event, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Foundation, Captain Caleb Danladi Bako, emphasized that educating girls about their bodies and reproductive health is vital to their holistic development.

He noted that education should not be limited to academics but should also include life skills that prepare young girls for responsible adulthood.

“When girls are equipped with accurate information about their bodies, they are better able to make informed choices and avoid preventable risks,” Bako said.

Captain Bako, who spoke on the event’s theme, “I Am, The Change I Lead,” urged students to take their studies seriously, maintain personal hygiene, and aspire to become change-makers in their communities.

He also underscored the need for improved sanitary systems in schools, stressing that no girl should miss classes due to poor menstrual hygiene.

“The welfare of the girl child is a collective responsibility. We must ensure that every girl has the resources and support to thrive,” he added.

Earlier in his remarks, the Chairman of ECWA DCC Kwoi and proprietor of the school, Rev. Mathias Haruna, commended Captain Bako and the Caleb Danladi Foundation for their sustained efforts toward the empowerment of girls and youth development in the region.

Other speakers at the event also lauded the Foundation’s consistent interventions in education and community upliftment, urging the students to be good ambassadors of their school and society.

As part of the celebration, Captain Bako donated sanitary pads to the students and encouraged them to practice good hygiene and confidence in themselves.