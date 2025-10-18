International Day of Rural Women: Olori Afolabi launches Network of Women in Rural Areas with financial aid

Olori Janet Afolabi, a CNN award-winning journalist and Queen of Apomu Kingdom, has launched the Network of Women in Rural Areas as part of activities marking the International Day of Rural Women. The initiative aims to celebrate rural women and provide them with access to financial support to grow their small businesses.

In her welcome address at the event held on October 15 at the Alapomu Palace Hall, Apomu, headquarters of Isokan Local Government Area of Osun State, Olori Afolabi said participating women would have access to interest-free loans to expand their economic opportunities.

According to her, the financial support will enable beneficiaries to increase their income, improve their livelihoods, and contribute to the economic development of their communities.

“I am committed to supporting women in rural areas. This network is a testament to my commitment to promoting women’s economic empowerment and reducing poverty in rural communities,” she said.

Christiana Akinlabu, the Otun Iyalode of Apomu and a member of the Apomu Market Development Committee, described the launch as a welcome development for rural women who face major challenges accessing financial support.

“This is a significant step in promoting women’s enterprise. It will have a positive impact on the lives of women and their families,” she noted.

Many women who attended the event received interest-free loans and various gift items.

In his goodwill message, Oba Kayode Adenekan Afolabi, the Alapomu of Apomu, urged the beneficiaries to use the funds for the intended purpose and to ensure timely repayment of the loans.