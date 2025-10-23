Integrity of our elections non-negotiable, says, new INEC Chairman, Amupitan declares

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The new Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, Professor Joash Amupitan, on Thursday assumed office with a vow to uphold the integrity of Nigeria’s electoral process, describing it as “non-negotiable.”

Speaking at the INEC headquarters in Abuja during his inaugural meeting with directors, shortly after being sworn in by President Bola Tinubu, Amupitan pledged to deliver free, fair and credible elections that would reflect the true will of Nigerians.

“It is with immense gratitude and a deep sense of responsibility that I stand before you today as your new Chairman. Our mandate is clear – to deliver free, fair and credible elections that reflect the will of the Nigerian people.

“The eyes of the nation are upon us, and it is our duty to rise to that occasion. I have just been briefed about some of the preparations. But as I informed the acting chairman, our preparation, no matter how good it may be, is only as good as the cooperation and support we receive from the stakeholders, including the politicians and the general public.

“So the eyes of Nigeria are upon us. Today, I am before you, and I’m emphasizing the need for us to work together in unity. There should be synergy and collaboration among our various units, as I have been informed. Credibility in our election is paramount, and we must ensure that every voter feels confident that their vote will count. Because that is a constitutional task.

“Let us restore the confidence of every voter that whenever there is an election, their vote will count, so that we can address this issue of voter apathy in our nation. Let us break down silos. I must stress that we should not compromise our values or processes, as that could have consequences. The integrity of our elections is not even something we should negotiate”, he added.

Amupitan, who was accompanied by his family and top officials from the University of Jos, where he previously served, said his leadership would prioritize staff welfare and teamwork to achieve the commission’s goals.

“For me, staff welfare is going to be a priority. We are going to expect so much from you, but we must also give so much to those we expect much from. We’ll work tirelessly to ensure that working conditions are conducive and that our staff are equipped with the necessary resources to excel”, he said.

The INEC chairman also emphasized the need for synergy and collaboration among all departments of the commission, noting that credibility in elections depends largely on internal efficiency and collective responsibility.

He said; “The upcoming Anambra State Governorship Election is not just another electoral exercise. It represents a pivotal opportunity to demonstrate our commitment to free, fair, and credible elections. The eyes of the nation are upon us, and it is our duty to rise to that occasion”.

Describing his appointment as a divine calling, Amupitan said he was ready to play his role in ensuring the birth of a new Nigeria anchored on democracy and transparency.

He said a lot of people he met recently had recently said they pitied him and did not envy his new position, but the INEC boss said; “In the places I have gone to, including among some national commissioners, they were saying, ‘I don’t envy you’, but let me say that I am excited about the journey ahead. Together, let us uphold the values of democracy and work tirelessly for the credibility of our elections. The path may be challenging, but if we stand united, there is nothing we cannot achieve.

“If God says go, who are you to say I am not going? I am here because I have a role to play to ensure that a new Nigeria is birthed, and INEC has a very important role in that quest.”

He thanked the commission’s management, staff and media for their support, assuring them of an inclusive, accountable, and reform-minded leadership.

“Together, let us uphold the values of democracy and work tirelessly for the credibility of our elections. The path may be challenging, but if we stand united, there is nothing we cannot achieve,” he said.

Amupitan, clad in a white following traditional gown (agbada) had walked into the Commission’s Conference Hall at exactly 2:54pm, accompanied by his family and the management team of the University of Jos led by its Vice Chancellor.

Earlier the erstwhile Acting Chairman of the Commission, Mrs May Agbamuche-Mbu who handed over at about 3:17pm, said Amupitan’s appointment is not only a recognition of his distinguished record as a legal scholar, administrator and patriot but also a call to national service of the highest order.

She said; “You are assuming office at a most crucial time; a period when the Commission is at the final stage of preparations for the Anambra State Governorship Election scheduled for Saturday, 8th November 2025.

“As we speak, four of our National Commissioners are in Anambra State on a Readiness Assessment Visit which is a routine exercise undertaken before every major Election to ensure that all logistics, materials and personnel are fully in place. Their absence here today is in the line of duty and a reflection of the Commission’s commitment to continuous readiness.

“The task ahead, no doubt, is enormous. Elections are the lifeblood of democracy, and the expectations of Nigerians have never been higher. However, you are not walking into an empty field. You are stepping onto the firm and fertile ground laid by your predecessor, Professor Mahmood Yakubu under whose leadership the Commission recorded landmark innovations; from the introduction of technology driven processes such as the BVAS and IReV to the strengthening of institutional transparency and voter confidence. The foundation has been laid; the path is defined. What lies ahead is the building, the consolidation and the forward march.

“Professor Amupitan, this assignment before you is without doubt a herculean national service. One that demands sacrifice, patience and unflinching dedication but I have no doubt that you are equal to the task. The Commission is blessed with some of the finest most experienced and most patriotic public servants in Nigeria. The staff of INEC have demonstrated time and again their resilience, professionalism and deep sense of duty in the service of our democracy. They will stand firmly with you as you lead the Commission into its next chapter”, she added.