Integrity of our elections, non-negotiable — Amupitan, INEC chair

Prof. Amupitan

ABUJA – The new Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Prof. Joash Amupitan, yesterday, vowed to uphold the integrity of Nigeria’s electoral process, describing it as “non-negotiable.”

Speaking as he assumed work at the INEC headquarters in Abuja during his inaugural meeting with directors, after being sworn in by President Bola Tinubu, the new election chief pledged to deliver free, fair and credible elections that will reflect the true will of Nigerians.

He promised to demonstrate his commitment to credible polls with the November 8, Anambra State governorship election.

Amupitan re-echoed his promise during his screening by the Senate on October 16, when he said that under his watch, losers will congratulate winners after elections.

Amupitan, clad in a white flowing traditional gown (agbada), who walked into the commission’s Conference Hall at 2:54p.m., accompanied by his family and the management team of the University of Jos led by its Vice Chancellor, said: “It is with immense gratitude and a deep sense of responsibility that I stand before you today as your new Chairman. Our mandate is clear, to deliver free, fair and credible elections that reflect the will of the Nigerian people.

“The eyes of the nation are upon us, and it is our duty to rise to that occasion. I have just been briefed about some of the preparations. But as I informed the acting chairman, our preparation, no matter how good it may be, is only as good as the cooperation and support we receive from the stakeholders, including the politicians and the general public.

“I’m emphasising the need for us to work together in unity. There should be synergy and collaboration among our various units, as I have been informed. Credibility in our election is paramount, and we must ensure that every voter feels confident that their vote will count. Because that is a constitutional task.

Restoring voter’s confidence

“Let us restore the confidence of every voter that whenever there is an election, their vote will count, so that we can address this issue of voter apathy in our nation. Let us break down silos. I must stress that we should not compromise our values or processes, as that could have consequences. The integrity of our elections is not even something we should negotiate.”

Further, he said: “For me, staff welfare is going to be a priority. We are going to expect so much from you, but we must also give so much to those we expect much from. We’ll work tirelessly to ensure that working conditions are conducive and that our staff are equipped with the necessary resources to excel.”

The INEC chairman also emphasised the need for synergy and collaboration among all departments of the commission, noting that credibility in elections depends largely on internal efficiency and collective responsibility.

Anambra poll, a pivotal opportunity

He said: “The upcoming Anambra State governorship election is not just another electoral exercise. It represents a pivotal opportunity to demonstrate our commitment to free, fair, and credible elections. The eyes of the nation are upon us, and it is our duty to rise to that occasion.”

Divine call

Describing his appointment as a divine call, Amupitan said he is ready to play his role in ensuring the birth of a new Nigeria anchored on democracy and transparency.

He said a lot of people he met recently had said they pitied him and did not envy his new position.

“In the places I have gone to, including among some national commissioners, they were saying, ‘I don’t envy you’, but let me say that I am excited about the journey ahead. Together, let us uphold the values of democracy and work tirelessly for the credibility of our elections. The path may be challenging but if we stand united, there is nothing we cannot achieve.

“If God says go, who are you to say I am not going? I am here because I have a role to play to ensure that a new Nigeria is birthed, and INEC has a very important role in that quest.”

He thanked the commission’s management, staff and media for their support, assuring them of an inclusive, accountable, and reform-minded leadership.

Challenging path

“Together, let us uphold the values of democracy and work tirelessly for the credibility of our elections. The path may be challenging, but if we stand united, there is nothing we cannot achieve,” he said.

Agbamuche-Mbu hands over

Earlier the former acting Chairman of the commission, Mrs. May Agbamuche-Mbu, who handed over at about 3:17p.m., said Amupitan’s appointment was not only a recognition of his distinguished record as a legal scholar, administrator and patriot but also a call to national service of the highest order.

“You are assuming office at a most crucial time, a period when the commission is at the final stage of preparations for the Anambra State governorship election scheduled for November 8, 2025.

“As we speak, four of our National Commissioners are in Anambra State on a Readiness Assessment Visit which is a routine exercise undertaken before every major election to ensure that all logistics, materials and personnel are fully in place. Their absence here today is in the line of duty and a reflection of the commission’s commitment to continuous readiness.

“The task ahead, no doubt, is enormous. Elections are the lifeblood of democracy, and the expectations of Nigerians have never been higher. However, you are not walking into an empty field. You are stepping onto the firm and fertile ground laid by your predecessor, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu under whose leadership the commission recorded landmark innovations; from the introduction of technology-driven processes such as the BVAS and IReV to the strengthening of institutional transparency and voter confidence. The foundation has been laid; the path is defined. What lies ahead is the building, the consolidation and the forward march.

“Prof. Amupitan, this assignment before you is without doubt a herculean national service. One that demands sacrifice, patience and unflinching dedication but I have no doubt that you are equal to the task. The commission is blessed with some of the finest most experienced and most patriotic public servants in Nigeria. The staff of INEC have demonstrated time and again their resilience, professionalism and deep sense of duty in the service of our democracy. They will stand firmly with you as you lead the commission into its next chapter,”she said.

Serve with integrity beyond reproach

Earlier in the day, President Tinubu swore in Amupitan as the sixth substantive chairman of the INEC.

At the ceremony held at the State House Council Chamber, President Tinubu urged him to serve with integrity and beyond reproach.

In a statement by Presidential Spokesman, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu said: “Your nomination and subsequent confirmation by the Senate are a testament to your capacity and the confidence reposed in you by both the executive and the legislative arms of government.

“This significant achievement marks the beginning of a challenging, yet rewarding journey, and I trust that you will approach your responsibility with the highest level of integrity, dedication and patriotism.”

President Tinubu noted that the country had been on a path of democratic governance and learning since 1999, with notable achievements in the strengthening of various institutions.

“Our democracy has come a long way in 25 years. We have consolidated and strengthened our democratic institutions, particularly in electoral systems, through innovations and reforms.

“We have learned a great deal along the way and have improved significantly from where we were many years ago. We must now remain committed to the principles that underpin democracy in a complex and multi-faceted society.

“The electoral process is a vital part of a democracy that grants the people the exclusive right to choose their leaders and shape their future. To ensure that our democracy continues to flourish, the integrity of our electoral process must be beyond reproach,’’ he added.

President Tinubu stated that the governorship election on November 8, 2025, in Anambra State will serve as a litmus test for the new leadership of the electoral commission.

“It is important that our elections are free, fair and credible. We must consistently improve our electoral process, addressing the challenges of yesterday and innovating for today and tomorrow.

“To maintain public trust in the election, electoral integrity must be protected. All aspects of the process – from registration to campaigning, the media access, voting and counting should be transparent, non–violent and credible.

“No electoral system is flawless, but since elections are vital to a nation’s future, it is essential to continually strengthen electoral institutions, ensuring that they are robust, resilient and safeguarded against artificial setback.

“I, therefore, charge you, Prof. Amupitan, as you take on this important assignment to protect the integrity of our electoral process and strengthen the institutional capacity of INEC.”

The swearing-in ceremony follows the Senate’s confirmation of the INEC Chairman’s nomination on October 16.

In a short interview with State House correspondents, Prof. Amupitan said he was given a clear mandate to ensure a credible, free and fair election in the country.