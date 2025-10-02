Insurance Retreat: Zulum, Shehu of Borno hails House Committee over choice of venue

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Governor Babagana Zulum and the Shehu of Borno, His Eminence, Dr. Abubakar Garbai Al-amin Elkanemi have praised the Chairman House Committee on Insurance and Actuarial Matters, Hon. Usman Jaha Babawo and his team, made up of over 70 individuals for choosing Maiduguri, the state capital as venue to conduct their 2- Day 3rd Quarter 2025 Retreat.

The duo made the commendation when Hon. Jaha Babawo led top management, Directors and other staff of the Nigerian Insurance Deposit Corporation, NIDC, National Insurance Commission’s Managaing Director, Mr. Olusegun Ayo and some members of the House of Representatives drawn from across the six geo-political zones during their separate courtesy call in Maiduguri at the week end.

While at the Government House, Zulum who was represented by his Deputy, Dr. Usman Umar Kadafur said, Borno which has witnessed series of deadly Boko Haram attacks is now getting out of its wounds as peace has relatively returned.

Zulum explained that the visit, and choosing Borno as venue for the retreat will not only serve as morale booster, but also deepen the subject of insurance for Borno people and Nigerians as a whole.

He disclosed that with the relentless efforts put in place by the present administration and sacrifices from the Military and other security agencies, in addition to resilience of the civil population, “Maiduguri is currently one of the safest and peaceful city in Nigeria”.

Likewise, the Shehu of Borno, Dr. Abubakar Garbai Al-amin Elkanemi at his palace lauded Hon. Jaha Babawo and other members of the delegation for not only choosing Maiduguri as a safer place to conduct the exercise, but for finding time to pay him visit.

He recalled with nostalgia about the historical wars that were staged against the people of Borno State, such as the Rabih, Maitatsine among others, that were all conquered by the resilient people in the state, even as he expressed optimism that the Boko Haram conflict would soon be defeated for total peace and development.

“Your coming here into my palace is a clear testimony of your respect to the traditional institution. Let me commend you all choosing Maiduguri as a place to conduct your retreat. Please feel free as we call on many Committees of the House and other institutions or organizations to emulate you by visiting Borno, the Home of Peace for their retreats and other engagements”. The Royal Father stated.

Speaking on behalf of the Committee and members of his delegation, Hon. Jaha Babawo who also represent the good people of Gwoza/Chibok/Damboa federal constituency in Borno state, lauded Governor Zulum and the Shehu of Borno for their exemplary leadership which have brought about relative peace and development in the state.

He said, Maiduguri was chosen as venue to carry out their retreat, because, they believed that the whole World would know that peace have actually returned after a decade atrocities posed by insurgents.

The Lawmaker added that, their engagement “will focus on the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s vision to reposition the economy for better service delivery and development, considering the Federal Government’s determination towards achieving sustainable growth by strengthening Legislation, Insurance Regulation, Protection, Financial System (LIRPFS), and ensuring its stability to the public”.

He noted that, “the retreat will also focus on how to tackle financial disruptions, which are events or situations that have the capacity to change the way things are done and are always associated with opportunities and challenges in the country”.

The Lawmaker also appreciated the sacrifices of the Military and other security agencies in the fight against Boko Haram terrorists, which he noted has paved the way for the peace and development in the state and the North East sub-region.