Insecurity: Reps hold public hearing on bill to regulate private intelligence, investigation services

By Nnasom David

The House of Representatives has begun a public hearing on the Private Intelligence and Investigation Council Bill (2024), a proposed legislation seeking to regulate private intelligence and investigation services across Nigeria as part of broader efforts to strengthen national security.

Declaring the hearing open, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, Ph.D., GCON, described the initiative as a crucial step toward promoting professionalism and accountability in the private intelligence and investigation sector.

“I am delighted to welcome you all to this important public hearing organized by the House Committee on National Security and Intelligence. This event marks another vital step in our collective effort to strengthen the nation’s security architecture and institutionalize standards that will promote professionalism and accountability,” Abbas said.

He commended the Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Ahmad Satomi, and its members for their dedication, reaffirming the 10th Assembly’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and citizen participation in lawmaking.

According to the Speaker, the bill aims to establish a regulatory framework for private intelligence and investigation firms to ensure ethical operations, continuous professional development, and stronger collaboration with public security agencies.

Abbas added that the initiative aligns with the House’s broader focus on comprehensive security reforms, including discussions on multi-level policing and community policing under the Police Act (2020).

He urged participants to approach the deliberations with focus and sincerity, stressing that their inputs would help refine Nigeria’s national security framework.

In his remarks, Chairman of the House Committee on National Security and Intelligence, Hon. Ahmad Satomi, said the bill represents a significant step toward improving professionalism, accountability, and synergy between private and public security institutions.

He explained that the proposed Council would be responsible for accreditation, certification, and continuous training of practitioners, while enforcing ethical standards and promoting coordination with government agencies.

Citing figures from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Satomi disclosed that over 51.89 million household crime incidents were recorded between May 2023 and April 2024, including 2.23 million kidnapping cases with ransom payments totalling ₦2.23 trillion.

“These figures highlight the urgent need for innovative and complementary security solutions beyond traditional enforcement measures,” he said.

While most stakeholders expressed support for the bill, Satomi acknowledged that some raised concerns about possible overlaps with existing laws, particularly in areas relating to intelligence vetting and security clearance.

He assured that all submissions and recommendations from stakeholders would be thoroughly reviewed before the committee submits its report to the House.

Satomi also commended the Speaker, fellow lawmakers, and security stakeholders for their commitment to strengthening national security through legislative reforms.