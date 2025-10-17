Insecurity: Governor Lawal meets Ulamas, seeks prayers for peace

Gov. Dauda Lawal

By Idris Salisu, Gusau

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has urged Islamic scholars in the state to intensify prayers for lasting peace and stability.

In a statement issued by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, the appeal was made on Thursday during a meeting with the Ulamas Consultative Forum, led by Sheikh Umar Kanoma, at the Government House in Gusau.

According to the statement, the meeting focused on addressing developmental challenges and exploring innovative strategies to enhance the effectiveness of preaching, particularly in ways that could influence public perception and support the progress of Zamfara State.

During his remarks, Governor Lawal underscored the vital role of religious leaders in fostering peace and promoting social order.

He said, “Religious leaders play a vital role in everything we do in Zamfara because they are close to the people, and our community listens to them, especially in shaping narratives.

“This is why I consistently urge the Ulama Council to promote peace and advocate adherence to the law whenever possible. Only through such efforts can we attain the peace we desire in Zamfara State.

“We have made significant progress in the fight against banditry, but we are not yet where we want to be. We will not give up until we secure Zamfara and see the full return of peace to our beloved state. This is a collective effort — we must do it together.”