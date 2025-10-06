Insecurity: Commander-in-Chief failing his people, ADC slams Tinubu

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA—African Democratic Congress, ADC, yesterday criticised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over what it described as his administration’s inadequate response to Nigeria’s escalating security crisis, saying he was failing to meet the constitutional expectations of his office as Commander-in-Chief.

In a statement signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the ADC said the country was facing serious security threats and urged the government to prioritise the protection of citizens’ lives and property over political engagements.

The party also took issue with Tinubu’s recent remarks at the Church of Christ in Nations, COCIN, in Jos, where he pledged to unite Nigerians, describing them as inconsistent with the government’s actions on national cohesion since he assumed office.

“The African Democratic Congress, ADC, is deeply concerned about the federal government’s response to the growing insecurity in the country.

“As the Commander-in-Chief of Nigeria’s Armed Forces, in whom the constitutional authority to secure the lives and property of citizens is vested, the President’s continued participation in social and political events despite deteriorating security conditions raises questions about priorities,” Abdullahi said.

The ADC cited several recent incidents to illustrate the scale of the problem. It noted reports that nine local government areas in Kwara State, previously regarded as peaceful, had suffered attacks by armed groups, forcing residents to provide food, money, and other resources under duress.

“This development represents a serious governance challenge. Yet, there has been no clear communication from the Presidency on steps being taken to support affected communities or hold perpetrators accountable,” the party said.

The statement also referenced an armed attack in Kogi State in which travellers were reportedly killed and several abducted, as well as reports that more than 180 schools in northern Nigeria had closed due to security concerns.

Similar incidents of violence, it added, have been recorded in Plateau, Zamfara, Benue, Niger, Kaduna and other states.

“Despite these realities, the federal government continues to assure the public that ‘progress’ is being made, a claim that many Nigerians find difficult to reconcile with the rising number of attacks,” the ADC noted.

The party further observed that President Tinubu had not visited several affected communities following major attacks, including incidents in Plateau State earlier in the year.

“Instead, responses were often limited to statements and directives issued from Abuja,” Abdullahi added.

According to the ADC, government reassurances of progress must be matched with clear strategies and tangible results if they are to resonate with Nigerians. It also argued that symbolic gestures of unity cannot substitute for practical steps to address insecurity.

“The symbolism of national unity, no matter how well delivered, must be backed by concrete action, including direct engagement with citizens in affected areas,” the party said.

The ADC made several recommendations to improve the situation. These include a formal acknowledgement of the scale and complexity of the security challenge, direct engagement with affected states and communities, heightened national security alertness, and coordinated joint deployments of security agencies in collaboration with local networks.

The party also called for regular public reporting on security incidents and outcomes, and the creation of a transparent mechanism to track and audit the use of federal security funds.

“Nigeria is facing significant security challenges. The government must treat this as a top governing priority. What the country needs now is focused leadership, urgent operational action, and measurable results,” the ADC insisted.