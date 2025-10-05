Insecurity: ADC says Tinubu failing Nigerians as Commander-in-Chief

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — The African Democratic Congress (ADC) on Sunday criticised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over what it described as his administration’s inadequate response to Nigeria’s worsening security crisis, warning that he is falling short of his constitutional duty as Commander-in-Chief.

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the ADC urged the federal government to place the safety of citizens above political engagements, noting that insecurity has spread to previously peaceful parts of the country.

“As the Commander-in-Chief of Nigeria’s Armed Forces, the President carries the constitutional responsibility to safeguard lives and property. His continued participation in social and political events, despite escalating violence, raises questions about priorities,” Abdullahi said.

The party pointed to attacks in Kwara State where nine local government areas reportedly came under siege by armed groups, forcing residents to provide food, money, and other resources. It also cited incidents in Kogi where travellers were killed and abducted, as well as the closure of over 180 schools in northern Nigeria due to insecurity. Similar violence, it added, has plagued Plateau, Zamfara, Benue, Niger, and Kaduna states.

The ADC criticised what it described as Abuja-based responses from the presidency, noting that Tinubu had yet to visit several communities hit by deadly attacks this year. “Government assurances of progress must be backed by clear strategies and tangible results. Symbolic gestures of unity cannot replace practical steps to address insecurity,” the statement read.

To tackle the crisis, the ADC recommended that the federal government:

Officially acknowledge the scale of the challenge.

Engage directly with affected communities.

Increase joint deployments of security agencies with local collaboration.

Provide regular public reports on security incidents and outcomes.

Establish transparent mechanisms to track security spending.

“Nigeria is facing profound security challenges. What the country needs now is focused leadership, urgent operational action, and measurable results,” the party insisted.