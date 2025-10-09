Innovators, climate leaders to convene at 9th Sustainability Table Series

The Avant-Garde Sustainability Foundation is set to host the ninth edition of the Sustainability Table Series (STS) on Thursday, October 23, 2025, at the Lagos Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Themed “Sustainability in Action: Scaling Impact for a Thriving Future to Achieve the SDGs,” the event will bring together policymakers, business executives, innovators, and sustainability experts to explore solutions that can accelerate climate resilience and inclusive development in Africa.

Curated by Labake Ajiboye-Richard, the forum aims to foster collaboration, innovative financing, and scalable actions as Nigeria advances towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and in the lead-up to COP30.

The Chief Executive Officer of ARM-Harith Infrastructure Investments, Rachel Moré-Oshodi, will deliver the keynote address on scaling sustainability impact in Africa.

Speaking ahead of the event, the convener, Labake Ajiboye-Richard, said: “Our speakers will provide actionable insights, real-world solutions, and policy-driven frameworks to accelerate Africa’s transition to a low-carbon, climate-resilient future. The time for pledges has passed; this is the era of delivery, bold leadership, and collaborative impact at scale.”

This year’s discussions will focus on four key themes: Policy and Technology Innovation: Fast-tracking climate policies and promoting circular economy models, Financing Sustainability: Unlocking capital through blended finance and public–private partnerships. Driving the Net-Zero Transition: Accelerating carbon capture technologies and urban climate resilience and ESG-Driven Transformation: Promoting environmental, social, and governance principles for long-term growth.

Among the speakers are Tokunbo Wahab, Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources; Ayaan Adam, Senior Director at the Africa Finance Corporation; Olamide Fagbuji, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Climate Technology and Operations; and Oluwatoyin Emmanuel-Olubake, Chief Investment Officer of the Catalyst Fund.

A major highlight of the event will be the launch of the STS 2024 Monograph, which examines Nigeria’s economic reforms and their alignment with the SDGs. The publication also explores opportunities for inclusive growth across sectors such as agriculture, MSMEs, manufacturing, and the creative economy.

Since its inception, the Sustainability Table Series has provided a platform for dialogue and partnerships among policymakers, industry leaders, and investors on issues including eco-finance, ESG adoption, and circular economy.

Now in its ninth edition, STS continues to drive conversations and actions that promote a sustainable and resilient future for Nigeria, Africa, and the world.