Innov8League hosts its first-ever global innovation exchange live on December 13

Innov8League, a fast-growing platform bridging global innovators, startups, and investors through its mission to connect talent with opportunity will host its first-ever Global Innovation Exchange Live, streaming live on December 13, 2025.

This was contained in a statement signed by Akinyemi Iledare and Ahmed Ogundimu, co-founders of Innov8League, and made available to newsmen in Lagos.

The event will convene startups, founders, investors, and professionals in technology and innovation from across the world. It is designed for those seeking to network, find co-founders, discover emerging startups, exchange ideas, and explore funding opportunities in a space where innovation meets collaboration.

Themed “Building the Future: Innovation, AI, and the New Global Economy,” the Global Innovation Exchange Live will feature discussions on the evolving role of artificial intelligence, decentralized technology, and cross-border collaboration in shaping sustainable businesses.

Founders will have the opportunity to pitch, connect with mentors, and gain insights from leaders driving innovation on scale.

The event will be hosted by Iledare and Ogundimu, co-founders of Innov8League, who together have built one of the most promising movements empowering emerging innovators and ecosystems globally.

Akinyemi Iledare, a tech enthusiast and ecosystem builder, has led transformative initiatives bridging technology, sustainability, and business impact. Through his collaborations with AWS Startups, Black Founders Network, and Black Ambition, Akinyemi continues to champion opportunities that accelerate innovation among underrepresented founders. His work has been instrumental in integrating technology into entrepreneurship, business strategy, and community building.

Ahmed Ogundimu, co-founder of NGScholars and an operations leader with deep experience in logistics and digital transformation, brings a rare blend of technical expertise and entrepreneurial vision. Known for building sustainable models that scale, Ahmed’s work has influenced education access, operational excellence, and innovation mentorship across Africa and beyond.

Together, they have grown Innov8League from a grassroots idea into a high-impact global network connecting entrepreneurs, innovators, and thought leaders across industries and continents. Their shared vision is clear—to make innovation a collective force for growth, inclusion, and global collaboration, especially for Africa and Africans seeking to take their ideas to the world stage.

Since its inception, Innov8League has successfully conducted two rounds of innovation hackathons in 2025, spotlighting extraordinary ideas that solve real-world problems. Winners like GreaseBoss and ExamAce have gone on to attract investor’s interest and international recognition.

The challenge has also showcased exceptional judges shaping global innovation:

● Ahmed Tijani, Operations and Supply Chain Leader at Amazon Logistics, driving sustainability and performance in large-scale logistics systems.

● Balaji Muthazhagan, Software Engineer at Pinterest, architecting infrastructure powering billions of ad requests globally.

● Martina Ononiwu, Martina is a global business consultant who has helped 50+ clients across three continents grow revenue and digital performance through tailored strategies. She also built an AI platform to automate content and streamline operations.

● Michael Olagbaju, BIM and AI Integration Specialist advancing smart construction technology.

● Philip Adigwe, London-based Performance Marketing Director recognized for driving digital transformation across hospitality, travel, and consumer sectors—delivering over $4.8 million in direct bookings through performance-led initiatives.

These partnerships reflect the strength of Innov8League’s ecosystem—where expertise meets opportunity, and innovation becomes a shared journey.

Looking ahead, Innov8League is set to launch Innov8League 3.0, expanding its reach with more global partners, funding opportunities, and startup accelerators. The next edition aims to unlock access for thousands of young founders, innovators, and changemakers ready to build solutions for the next decade.

In a world defined by rapid digital transformation, innovation is no longer confined by borders—it’s a global language spoken through creativity, technology, and impact. From Lagos to London, Seattle to Singapore, entrepreneurs are reimagining industries, reshaping economies, and redefining the future. At the heart of this movement stands Innov8League.