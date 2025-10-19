INEC to conduct mock accreditation for upgraded BVAS in Anambra

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced plans to conduct a mock accreditation exercise in Anambra State to test the functionality of its upgraded Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) ahead of the November governorship election.

In a statement issued on Saturday by the Director of Voter Education and Publicity, Victoria Eta-Messi, the commission said the exercise will hold on Saturday, October 25, across selected polling units in the state’s three senatorial districts.

According to INEC, the mock exercise is designed to evaluate the BVAS’ response time and the efficiency of result uploads on the INEC Result Viewing (IReV) portal, as part of preparations to ensure a smooth electoral process.

“The mock accreditation exercise will enable INEC to test the upgraded BVAS, assess its response time, and ensure seamless transmission of results on the IReV portal ahead of the main election,”the statement read.

The commission listed polling units in Awka South, Idemili North, Oyi, Anambra East, Aguata, and Orumba North local government areas as those selected for the exercise.

INEC encouraged voters in the chosen locations to participate actively, noting that their involvement would help fine-tune the commission’s technological and operational systems before the governorship poll.

Meanwhile, INEC announced that the collection of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) for newly registered voters will commence on Wednesday, October 22, and end on Sunday, October 26.

It advised those who participated in the recent Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise to collect their PVCs from the registration areas where they originally registered, stressing that collection by proxy will not be allowed.

“All registered voters are urged to collect their PVCs within the specified period to be eligible to vote in the forthcoming governorship election,” the statement added.

INEC reaffirmed its commitment to transparency, efficiency, and stakeholder confidence as preparations intensify for the 2025 Anambra governorship election.