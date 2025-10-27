INEC extends PVC collection in Anambra to Nov. 2

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has approved an extension of the ongoing collection of Permanent Voter Cards PVCs in Anambra State.

According to a statement issued Monday in Abuja by the Commission’s Director of Voter Education and Publicity, Mrs. Victoria Eta-Messi, the decision followed several appeals from citizens and stakeholders seeking more time for eligible voters to collect their cards ahead of the November 8 governorship election.

Originally scheduled to end on Sunday, October 26, the exercise will now continue from Wednesday, October 29, to Sunday, November 2, 2025. The extension applies to individuals who registered during the recent Continuous Voter Registration CVR exercise in the state.

INEC urged all registered voters who have yet to obtain their PVCs to take advantage of the additional days and visit the designated collection centres across the 326 Registration Areas (Wards) in Anambra State.

The Commission emphasized that PVC collection remains strictly an in-person exercise, warning that collection by proxy will not be permitted.

INEC commended the patience and cooperation of the people of Anambra and encouraged all eligible voters to collect their PVCs in preparation for the forthcoming governorship election.