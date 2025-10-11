INEC denies disobeying court judgment involving Action Alliance

By Omeiza Ajayi

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has dismissed reports suggesting that it disobeyed a Federal High Court judgment in Oshogbo, Osun State, involving the Action Alliance AA.

In a statement issued on Thursday by its National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, the Commission described such reports as “misleading and mischievous,” stressing that it has already complied with the court’s order delivered on September 29, 2025.

According to INEC, the ruling had directed the Commission to recognize the AA executive elected on October 7, 2023, in Abeokuta, Ogun State. Olumekun explained that INEC filed processes at the Federal High Court in Oshogbo on October 6, 2025, within the compliance window, tendering its website dashboard as evidence of recognition of the AA executive.

The Commission, however, noted that controversy arose when the judgment creditors claimed partial compliance, arguing that the name of the party’s National Chairman, Rufai Omoaje, was omitted.

INEC clarified that the omission was deliberate, as Omoaje is challenging his removal as chairman in a pending appeal before the Supreme Court, following a Court of Appeal ruling that sacked him.

“The judgment of the Court of Appeal is superior to that of the Federal High Court. Hence, the Commission cannot list Omoaje’s name while the appellate court’s decision remains in force,” Olumekun explained.