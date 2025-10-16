INEC defends ₦1.5bn fee on FOI request for Voter Register

By Omeiza Ajayi

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has clarified why it quoted a total sum of ₦1,505,901,750 as the cost of producing Certified True Copies CTCs of the National Register of Voters and polling units requested by a law firm, Messrs V.C. Ottaokpukpu & Associates.

In a statement signed by Mrs. Victoria Eta-Messi, Director of Voter Education and Publicity, on Thursday, the Commission stressed that the figure strictly represents the “actual cost of document duplication and transcription,” in line with the law.

“The Commission received the request on 8th October 2025 and responded on 13th October 2025, approving the application while outlining the cost for processing and issuance. The sum quoted – 1,505,901,750 Naira – has become a subject of media attention and public inquiry”, she stated.

INEC explained that the charges were not arbitrary but calculated according to the Freedom of Information Act.

“The cost is determined strictly in line with the provisions of Section 8(1) of the Freedom of Information Act 2011, which states that: ‘Where access to information is to be given under this Act, the public institution may charge an amount representing the actual cost of document duplication and transcription,’” the Commission stated.

It added that the applicable charges also derive from the electoral law. “In accordance with INEC Guidelines for the Processing and Issuance of Certified True Copies CTC of Documents, which draws authority from Section 15 of the Electoral Act 2022, the applicable charge is 250 Naira per page,” it said.

Providing a detailed breakdown, INEC disclosed that the National Register of Voters for the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory contains 93,469,008 registered voters, with 16 voters listed per page, amounting to 6,018,661 pages. In addition, the request for existing polling units across the country, covering 176,848 polling units, would require another 4,946 pages.

“The total number of pages to be printed for both requests is therefore 6,023,607, at a unit cost of 250 Naira per page, resulting in the total sum of 1,505,901,750 Naira,” the Commission explained.

INEC dismissed suggestions that the figure included hidden charges, saying; “The Commission wishes to assure the public that this figure reflects only the actual costs of document duplication and transcription and does not include any other charges”.

Reaffirming its position, the Commission added that it remains committed to transparency, accountability and the responsible management of public resources.