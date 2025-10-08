INEC chair, Yakubu bows out after 10yrs as Agbamuche-Mbu steps in

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru & Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA—After a decade of steering Nigeria’s elections through sweeping reforms and digital innovations, Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, yesterday announced his resignation.

Yakubu, who has been at the helm since 2015, formally stepped down during the commission’s quarterly meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners, RECs, in Abuja, describing the session as his last as chairman.

Citing Section 306 of the 1999 Constitution, Yakubu said the move would allow a smooth transition as INEC braces for a busy electoral calendar.

By consensus of the National Commissioners, Mrs. May Agbamuche-Mbu, the most senior commissioner, took over in acting capacity, pending the appointment of a substantive chairman.

In his farewell remarks, Yakubu reflected on his 10-year stewardship, pointing to INEC’s digital transformation, from biometric voter registration and electronic result transmission to online nomination and monitoring systems. “Together, we built a foundation for credible elections in Africa’s largest democracy,” he declared.

He acknowledged support from political parties, the National Peace Committee, civil society, security agencies, the media, and especially corps members of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, whom he described as “the most patriotic election officials.”

Meanwhile, Bola Tinubu also yesterday bestowed on the outgoing chairman of the INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, the honour of Commander of the Order of the Niger, CON. He also hailed Prof. Yakubu’s departure as the INEC chairman, following the expiration of his second term in office.

Yakubu was first appointed in November 2015 as the 14th chairman of the commission for an initial term of five years, after which it was renewed in 2020.

A statement by the presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, said Tinubu “thanked Professor Yakubu for his services to the nation and his efforts to sustain Nigeria’s democracy, particularly through the organisation of free and fair elections throughout his two-term tenure.

“In recognition of Yakubu’s dedicated service to the nation, President Tinubu has bestowed on him the honour of Commander of the Order of the Niger, CON.”

According to the statement, President Tinubu also directed that Professor Yakubu hand over to the most senior national commissioner, May Agbamuche-Mbu, who will direct the affairs of the commission until the completion of the process to appoint a successor.

In the letter dated October 3, 2025, Professor Yakubu thanked the President for the opportunity to serve the nation as chairman of the commission since 2015.