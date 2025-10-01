By JONES TIMEYIN

The much-anticipated public presentation of the book “INEC and Corrupt Practices: The SIAMESE Twins in Warri Federal Constituency” held on Saturday, September 27, 2024, at Lilygates Hotel, Lagos, was met with resounding acclaim.

Authored by Chief Robinson Ariyo (Egogo of Warri Kingdom) and Jolone Ikomi, both legal practitioners, the book delves into alleged electoral malpractice and institutional complicity within the Warri Federal Constituency. The event drew a wide range of distinguished personalities, with dignitaries from political, legal, traditional, and youth circles in attendance.

During his riveting review speech, Chief Ariyo challenged critics of the book to a N1 million reward if they could provide verifiable counter-evidence disproving any part of the book’s contents. He described the publication as a factual, well-researched exposé on what he termed “the intertwined nature of corruption and electoral processes” in the region. Co-author Ikomi also shared insights into the research and motivations behind the work, urging stakeholders to reflect on the book’s message for democratic reform.

The event featured Temi Harriman, a lawyer and former representative of Warri Federal Constituency, as the chief launcher. Other prominent attendees included Chief Wilbert Benson who represented the Olu of Warri; Dr. Misan Afinotan, and Dr. Taiye Eyewuoma. Also present were members of the Lagos State House, officials from the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC; representatives of the Ugbarajor Itsekiri Youths, Itsekiri Youth Elites, the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Itsekiri Think Tank and Warri for Good Governance, among other stakeholders.

Organised by the Warri Reclamation Trust, the event was praised for its professional coordination and inclusive representation. Media coverage was provided by Arise News, Itsekiri TV Channels TV, and other national outlets. The launch marks a significant moment in the ongoing public discourse on delineation integrity and governance within the Warri axis and sets the stage for wider debates on delineation and electoral reforms in Nigeria.

*Timeyin wrote from Warri, Delta State