INEC: Amupitan’s appointment will strengthen democracy, say Northern ethnic nationalities

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Northern Ethnic Nationalities Forum NENF has congratulated Professor Joash Amupitan SAN on his appointment as Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, describing the move as a historic step toward strengthening Nigeria’s democracy.

In a statement signed by its Chairman, Dr. Dominic Alancha, the Forum commended President Bola Tinubu and the National Council of State for endorsing the appointment, which it described as a reflection of meritocracy, inclusiveness, and a commitment to electoral reform.

Prof. Amupitan, a renowned constitutional lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria SAN, was on Thursday nominated by President Tinubu and confirmed by the Council of State to lead the electoral umpire.

The Forum said his appointment comes at a critical time when Nigeria requires bold and visionary leadership to restore public confidence in the electoral process.

“Prof. Amupitan brings with him a sterling record of service, integrity and intellectual depth. We believe he will steer the Commission with independence, transparency and excellence,” the group said.

It also expressed pride that the appointment recognized the wealth of talent and integrity within the North-Central region, noting that Amupitan’s emergence was a testament to the region’s contribution to national development.

NENF urged Nigerians across political and ethnic divides to rally behind the new INEC Chairman, assuring him of its “prayers and unwavering support” as he takes on the task of repositioning the Commission into a truly independent and trusted institution.

The Forum said Amupitan’s leadership should inspire confidence among young people, civil society and other democratic stakeholders, while serving as a catalyst for credible, technology-driven and peaceful elections in the years ahead.