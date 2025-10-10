INEC: Amupitan must get it right in 2027 – Northern Youths

Amupitan

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Coalition of Northern Youth Organisations has urged the newly appointed Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan, to ensure credible and transparent general elections in 2027.

The group said his nomination by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu presents an opportunity to strengthen the country’s electoral process.

Spokesperson of the group, Ambassador Muhammad Sa’ad Aboki, said the coalition welcomed the appointment and expressed the expectation that the new INEC leadership would focus on improving credibility, accountability, and efficiency in election management.

“The Coalition of Northern Youth Organisations wishes to acknowledge the appointment of Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan as Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission. This decision, we believe, reflects the need to enhance Nigeria’s electoral process and strengthen democratic institutions,” the statement read.

The group urged him to prioritise electoral credibility and public confidence in the institution.

“He must justify the trust placed in him by ensuring that the 2027 elections are conducted with fairness and transparency. This is necessary to strengthen citizens’ participation and trust in the process,” Aboki said.

While expressing readiness to work with relevant stakeholders, the coalition said it would collaborate with INEC to promote youth participation and voter education ahead of the 2027 elections.

“Our coalition is prepared to engage young people across the country to ensure their voices are heard and their votes count. A credible election depends on active participation by citizens and the integrity of the process,” Aboki added.

The group said it looked forward to electoral reforms that would improve transparency and public confidence in future elections, adding that credible polls remain essential to the growth of Nigeria’s democracy.

“We believe his knowledge and experience can contribute to building a more transparent and credible electoral system. It is important that under his leadership, INEC delivers elections that meet the expectations of Nigerians,” they added.