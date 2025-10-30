INEC accredits Vanguard, 75 others to cover Anambra election

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has accredited 76 media organizations to cover the Anambra State governorship election scheduled for Saturday, November 8, 2025.

According to a statement from the Commission, a total of 508 journalists drawn from the accredited media outlets met the necessary requirements to provide comprehensive coverage of the exercise.

INEC said distribution of media tags to accredited personnel would take place between Monday, November 3 and Thursday, November 6, 2025, at the International Press Centre, Nigeria Union of Journalists NUJ Secretariat Complex, behind the Central Bank of Nigeria CBN, Awka. The exercise will hold daily from 9am to 4pm.

The Commission urged all journalists covering the election to adhere strictly to the Code of Conduct for Election Coverage, warning that it reserved the right to withdraw accreditation from any media organization or personnel found violating the guidelines.

It added that some accredited media organizations have also been granted access to the Collation Centre to ensure transparent coverage of results collation, but must comply with all security and operational protocols.

Among the accredited outlets are Vanguard, The Guardian, The Nation, Punch, Blueprint, Leadership, Daily Independent, Arise News, Channels Television, AIT, TVC, BBC, NTA, NAN, Premium Times, The Cable, News Central, and Wazobia FM, among others.

INEC assured that the accreditation process was part of efforts to guarantee transparency, fairness and wide reportage of the electoral process.