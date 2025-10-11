Industry leaders urge graduates to lead Africa’s clean energy transformation

By Juliet Umeh

Industry leaders and government representatives have urged young innovators to take the lead in Africa’s clean-energy transformation.

Their call came as the Consumer Advocacy and Empowerment Foundation, CADEF, and Jacob’s Ladder Africa, JLA, celebrated the graduation of the inaugural cohort of the GreenLabs Renewable Energy Innovation Challenge in Lagos.

Speaking at the event, the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology, Engr. Ibilola Olufolake Kasunmu, represented by Engr. Kanike Ahmed Abayomi, Assistant Director, Engineering and IT Infrastructure Unit, congratulated the graduates for their creativity and encouraged them to continue developing technologies that support Lagos State’s green economy and smart city agenda.

Abayomi said: “Your contributions are vital to Lagos’ vision of becoming a smart, energy-efficient city.”

In her keynote address, Executive Director of CADEF, Prof. Chiso Ndukwe-Okafor, commended the graduates for their creativity and commitment to building sustainable solutions that address Nigeria’s energy and environmental challenges.

Ndukwe-Okafor said: “This embodies my vision of a Nigeria where we become producers, not just consumers; innovators, not imitators. We must go beyond the narrative and become the narrative, leading innovation that drives sustainable growth across our country.”

She also announced that applications for Cohort 2 of the GreenLabs Innovation Challenge Incubator will soon open under the theme “Food Systems, Green Energy, Green Economy, and Food Security.”

Representing the Ministry of Youth and Social Development, Mrs. Sorun Sayo Olohejeveri, Deputy Director of Youth Development, delivered a goodwill message from the Permanent Secretary, Pharm. Toyin Oke-Osanyintolu, who commended the graduates’ commitment to mastering renewable-energy skills and positioning themselves as leaders in Nigeria’s sustainable future.

Olohejeveri quoted the Permanent Secretary as saying: “Renewable energy is not just beneficial, it is essential.” She assured participants of the Ministry’s continued support in fostering youth-driven innovation and entrepreneurship.

In her remarks, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Jacob’s Ladder Africa, JLA, Sellah Bogonko, described the graduates as pioneers of Africa’s green future.

Bogonko said: “Africa’s greatest resource is its people, especially its young innovators. What we’re seeing here today is not just a graduation, it’s a movement of young Africans designing the future of clean energy and sustainability.”

She reaffirmed JLA’s commitment to scaling the GreenLabs model across Africa, empowering youth to transform ideas into sustainable businesses that drive green growth and climate resilience.

Adding a private-sector perspective, Mr. Olufunsho Peters, Chief Executive Officer of Infinion Technologies Limited, delivered an inspiring address that resonated with the young entrepreneurs.

He described the graduates as “energy architects with the potential to reshape Nigeria’s renewable-energy landscape,” urging them to approach their next phase with innovation, resilience, and agility.

Peters said: “Your graduation today is not an ending, it’s the beginning of a new sprint. Every business must evolve. Keep innovating, because the market will catch up faster than you expect.”

Reflecting on his own entrepreneurial journey, Peters shared how starting a tech business in Lagos years ago without structured incubation or mentorship came with daunting challenges such as limited funding, poor infrastructure, and lack of business guidance.

He explained that initiatives like GreenLabs are now bridging those gaps by providing mentorship, exposure, and access to networks that help startups succeed faster and smarter.

Peters said: “What you have today, the structure, mentorship, and support, are game changers. Use them well. Technology and innovation will keep redefining industries. The ability to adapt, reinvent, and collaborate will determine who leads the future.”

He encouraged the graduates to embrace lifelong learning and to use technology as a tool for solving Africa’s most pressing energy and development challenges.

“Don’t wait for ideal conditions,” he added. “Innovation thrives on imperfection. Build, fail fast, learn faster, and keep pushing boundaries.”

The ceremony concluded with acknowledgements to mentors, investors, and institutional partners whose collaboration has helped position GreenLabs as a platform for nurturing Nigeria’s next generation of green innovators.