Indomie Dazzles Consumers, Introduces The Upside Down Kitchen Experience For Consumers At The World Indomie Day Celebration

The unmistakable aroma of Indomie Instant Noodles wafted through cities across Nigeria from October 3rd to 6th as the country’s most beloved noodle brand transformed World Noodles Day into World Indomie Day, a nationwide celebration of love, community and culture for all lovers of Indomie.

At the heart of the festivities, the Ikeja City Mall in Lagos pulsed with colour and laughter. The usually commercial hub became a carnival of music, dance, and delicious nostalgia as families, children, and young adults gathered to celebrate a brand that has become deeply woven into Nigeria’s culinary and cultural fabric.

The highlight of the Lagos event was the “Upside-Down Indomie Kitchen,” a whimsical photo zone where tables, chairs, and kitchenware hung from the ceiling, a playful metaphor for how Indomie continues to turn ordinary moments into extraordinary memories. This is a first of it’s kind experience by any brand in Nigeria for consumers.

Attendees queued eagerly for a chance to take pictures, share them online, and join the growing social media conversation around #WorldIndomieDay.

Held over three days, the festival engaged thousands of customers across multiple locations, schools, malls, and city hotspots, offering lovers of Indomie a vibrant blend of excitement, love, and shared emotion. With live music, dance competitions, interactive games, and immersive brand experiences such as a 360° photo booth, the event transcended typical consumer engagement, becoming a true celebration of belonging.

Lovers of Indomie echoed a collective sentiment of connection and pride. “This wasn’t just a festival, it was a feeling,” said Susan Ige, a mother who attended the Ikeja City Mall activation. “Indomie made us feel part of something bigger, a community that truly cares.”

Popular media personality Tomike Adeoye added sparkle to the celebration with her infectious energy, dancing with children, engaging families, and reminding attendees of the warmth Indomie has brought to countless Nigerian homes over the decades.

But the celebration did not stop at the mall. In a gesture that mirrored the brand’s grassroots connection, Indomie hit the streets. Led by content creator and philanthropist Asherkine, the team brought joy to markets and communities across Lagos, serving freshly cooked noodles and distributing cartons of Indomie to everyday Nigerians. Similar activities unfolded simultaneously across different states, taking the celebration from urban centres to classrooms and local markets.

Speaking on the significance of the event, Tope Sule, Brand Manager, Indomie Nigeria, noted that World Indomie Day had evolved into something much larger than a brand commemoration.

“World Indomie Day is more than a celebration of a brand; it’s a celebration of the people who have made Indomie a part of their everyday lives. It represents family, friendship, and shared moments around a meal that brings comfort and joy to millions,” he said.

For Rahmotallahi Adeniyi, Regional Brand Manager, South East, the celebration was about connection.

“We wanted to create an atmosphere where our consumers could feel the true spirit of Indomie. World Indomie Day is our way of moving from a day about noodles to a day about people, our community, our family,” she said.

Over three days, Indomie transformed the simple act of eating noodles into a festival of belonging, reaffirming the brand’s role in shaping everyday Nigerian life.

As the music faded and the last bowls were served, one truth lingered in the air: World Indomie Day is no longer just a global observance. In Nigeria, it has become a heartfelt celebration of the people who make the brand what it is: vibrant, united, and full of love.

