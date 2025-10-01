Independence: Ndume distributes maternal health kits, drugs to 5,000 women in Borno

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

As Nigeria celebrates its 65th Independence Day, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume (Borno South) has reaffirmed his commitment to grassroots health development by extending free maternal healthcare and drugs to more than 5,000 pregnant women across the nine local government areas in his constituency.

The medical outreach, executed in partnership with the Gombe Teaching Hospital, is designed to support expectant mothers during the crucial stages of pregnancy and reduce the risks of maternal and infant mortality.

At the flag-off held in Biu local government headquarters on Wednesday, Senator Ndume, represented by Alhaji Adamu Yamta, said the initiative reflects his desire to complement government efforts in the health sector.

He explained that beneficiaries will enjoy free antenatal care, medical consultation, and pregnancy-related drugs for six months.

Each mother received a comprehensive maternity pack containing essentials such as wrappers, diapers, sanitary pads, antiseptics, nutritional supplements, and baby toiletries.

Speaking at the event, Hon. Usman Shehu Babandi, Senior Legislative Aide to Senator Ndume, reaffirmed the Senator’s commitment to healthcare development, noting that 550 pregnant women in Biu alone would benefit from the ongoing programme.

“Senator Ndume remains resolute in his quest to close the medical gaps affecting his constituents.

” One of his top priorities is the actualization of the proposed Federal Medical Centre in Kwaya Kusar, which will serve as a major healthcare hub for southern Borno.” Hon. Babandi stated. “

The Chief Medical Director of Gombe Teaching Hospital, represented by Dr. Aminu Umar, applauded Senator Ndume for his foresight, describing the gesture as “a model of legislative compassion.”

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke to our Correspondent appreciated the gesture and prayed God to grant the Senator long life and good health.

Other dignitaries in attendance included Hon. Babangida Garba, Hon. Musa Maulut, and Hon. Iliya Shaffa, among other dignitaries.

