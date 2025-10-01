Independence Day: Tinubu unmoved, uncaring amid hunger, bandit attacks – Atiku

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and President Bola Tinubu.

Former Vice President and presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has accused President Bola Tinubu’s administration of failing to address the worsening hunger and insecurity in Nigeria, describing the government as “unmoved and uncaring.”

In a statement posted on his X platform to mark Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary, Atiku lamented that millions of Nigerians have been reduced to refugees and beggars despite the country’s abundant human and material resources.

“It is tragic that in a country blessed with immense human and material resources, millions of our people have been reduced to refugees and beggars in their fatherland,” Atiku said. “Every responsible government holds the welfare and security of its citizens as supreme. But what we have today is an administration that has abandoned its people. Hunger is killing Nigerians, bandits are massacring communities, yet President Tinubu and his cabinet stand by, unmoved and uncaring.”

Atiku emphasized the role of democracy in holding leaders accountable, noting that the power of the ballot allows citizens to remove inept governments. “The beauty of democracy lies in the power of the ballot. Oppressed and battered as our people may feel today, they will have the chance to sweep away this inept government at the next polls. That is the power no cabal can take away from the people,” he stated.

Reflecting on Nigeria’s current state, Atiku said, “At 65, Nigeria remains a giant moving painfully slow on feet of clay, a direct result of decades of poor leadership and wasteful governance. Nonetheless, with the right leadership, our dear country can still rise from the ashes of failed governance to reclaim its rightful place among the comity of nations.”

He concluded by wishing Nigerians a happy Independence Day, while urging a renewed commitment to good governance and leadership that prioritizes the welfare and security of citizens.