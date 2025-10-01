Independence Day: No visible sign Nigeria making progress – Adeyanju

Political activist, Deji Adeyanju, has declared that Nigeria has shown no visible signs of progress to justify celebrating its 65th Independence Anniversary.

Adeyanju, in a statement on Tuesday, argued that democracy in the country has been undermined, insisting that Independence Day should represent continuous efforts toward genuine nation-building rather than just a symbolic date.

“As Nigeria marks another Independence Day, it is important for us to reflect on the state of our democracy. Today, democracy in Nigeria seems to exist only in Abuja; it is almost non-existent at the subnational levels. Our governors wield excessive power with little to no accountability and are shielded from scrutiny even as their salaries and allowances continue to rise,” he said.

Adeyanju also faulted the non-enforcement of the Supreme Court’s judgment on local government autonomy, stressing that leaders cannot choose which laws to obey.

On governance at the federal level, the activist lamented that only about four ministers are visible and working, while others are “ghost ministers” in title alone.

“Independence means nothing without security. Every other day, we hear of ‘unknown gunmen’ unleashing terror across the nation. This cannot continue,” he warned.

Adeyanju maintained that Independence Day should be more than ceremonial fanfare, but a reminder of the ongoing task of building a Nigeria where democracy, accountability, and security are guaranteed for all citizens.