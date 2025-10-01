Independence Day: Let’s support Tinubu’s reforms with prayers, patriotism – Omosehin

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Convener of Asejere Progressive Movement and Lisa of Osooro Kingdom, Chief Dele Omosehin, has urged Nigerians to rally behind President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s reform agenda with prayers, patience, and patriotic commitment.

In a statement released to mark Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary, Omosehin described the Tinubu administration’s reforms as beginning to reshape the country across all sectors of the economy. He called the occasion a moment for sober reflection and renewed dedication to unity, peace, and development.

“Every reform has its sacrifices, but there will be light at the end of the tunnel. What our nation needs today is not despair but prayer, support, and the willingness of every Nigerian to contribute their quota to the progress of our country,” Omosehin said.

He emphasized that patriotism and collective effort are essential to nation-building. “We do not need to wait until we can empower everyone. The little we do for our neighbor, our community, and our state will collectively transform Nigeria,” he added.

Highlighting President Tinubu’s reforms, Chief Omosehin praised the increased allocations to states and called on citizens to support their governors in channeling these resources into initiatives that directly improve the lives of ordinary Nigerians.

Omosehin also offered prayers for unity, peace, and prosperity across the country, reaffirming his commitment to grassroots empowerment through initiatives targeting youth and women. He highlighted programs such as a training partnership with Bimbeads Concepts to equip women and girls in Okitipupa and Irele with jewelry-making skills, mentorship, and market access.

He further cited the upcoming BOF Unity Cup, scheduled for January 4, as an initiative to foster peace, unity, and talent development among youth. “When young people are engaged positively—through skills, sports, or opportunities—they become productive drivers of national growth,” he noted.

Chief Omosehin concluded that with faith in God, support for President Tinubu’s vision, and a shared commitment to progress, Nigeria will rise to its full potential.