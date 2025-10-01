Independence Day: Keem Abdul revisits Buhari’s presidency in “Scorched Earth”

By Juliet Ebirim

As Nigeria marks its 65th Independence Anniversary, Nigerian writer Keem Abdul has released “Scorched Earth: Anatomy of the Buhari Years (2015–2023),” offering a reflective account of former President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure.

The book traces Buhari’s journey from military ruler to elected president, highlighting his rise as a symbol of integrity and the challenges his administration faced in governance, security, the economy, and national unity.

Abdul writes, “The story of Buhari is the story of a man who became the symbol of integrity in Nigeria, but whose government eventually became a byword for competence tested by enormous national challenges.” He further observes, “The Buhari years will be remembered not only for the change they promised, but for the lessons they leave behind for a country still seeking its democratic balance.”

Through chapters such as “Baba Go-Slow,” “A Giant with Feet of Clay,” and “The Winter of Our Discontent,” Abdul examines both the enduring reputation of Buhari for honesty and the difficulties of leading a complex nation. The book situates his presidency within Nigeria’s broader democratic journey.

Keem Abdul, who writes extensively on politics, governance, and society, aims to encourage readers to reflect not only on leaders themselves but also on the institutions and citizens that shape Nigeria’s path forward.