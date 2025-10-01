Independence celebration: Nigerians charged to harness youth creativity for nation-building

By Esther Onyegbula

As Nigeria marked its 65th Independence Anniversary on Wednesday, Nation Builder and author, Mr. Wale Fakuyi, called on the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency on human capital development, warning that the country’s poor ranking on the Human Capital Index poses a grave threat to its future.

Speaking at an anniversary event themed “Celebrating Nigeria’s Rich Heritage at 65”, Fakuyi lamented Nigeria’s consistent slide on the global human capital scale. He noted that a 2018 World Bank survey ranked Nigeria 152 out of 157 countries, while more recent 2025 data placed the country at 168 out of 174 nations.

“This is a wake-up call,” Fakuyi said. “Nigeria must urgently invest massively in education, training, research, and development if we are to improve our competitiveness and maintain our hegemony status in Africa.”

The Independence Day celebration, hosted by Mrs. Opeyemi Grace, featured prayers, hymns, a rendition of the national anthem, spoken word performances, and a parade of Nigeria’s diverse cultural attires. A keynote address delivered by Mr. Segun Fashina stressed the importance of instilling excellence in children as the foundation for nation-building.

Fakuyi, convener of the event and founder of Global X-Factor, said his organisation remains committed to promoting Nigeria’s culture and image, while urging stakeholders to direct resources towards nurturing the next generation.

“The only way to secure Nigeria’s future is to invest in its people,” he added. “Our nation shall rise again.”

The celebration ended with renewed calls for unity, patriotism, and commitment to harnessing Nigeria’s human and cultural capital for national greatness.