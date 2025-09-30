INDEPENDENCE: Affordable housing key to solving Nigeria’s housing crisis – Udechukwu

As Nigeria marked its 65th Independence anniversary today, Chairman of Roxbury Leisure Homes, Ambassador Emmanuel Udechukwu, has said affordable housing remains key to solving the country’s housing crisis.

He noted that true independence must translate into social and economic security for citizens, beginning with access to decent and dignified housing.

According to him, housing is not just about shelter but is also central to wealth creation, family stability, and national development.

“Our mission is clear — to provide modern, accessible, and secure homes that empower Nigerians to live fully and confidently. Housing is not merely a roof over one’s head; it is the foundation upon which families are built, communities are nurtured, and societies are developed. If we must talk about independence, then it should include the freedom for every citizen to live in dignity through affordable and functional housing,” Udechukwu said.

He explained that Nigeria’s housing deficit, estimated in the tens of millions of units, requires urgent attention and active participation from the private sector to close the gap.

“The government cannot solve this alone. The scale of the challenge demands innovative partnerships, creative financing models, and responsible players in the private sector who are committed not only to profit but also to national progress. At Roxbury, our focus is on creating livable communities, not just buildings. That is why paved roads, drainage systems, street lighting, and perimeter security are standard features across all our estates,” he said.

Designed to reflect the realities of daily life in Lagos, Udechukwu said Roxbury homes provide safe play areas for children, modern spaces for young professionals, and functional infrastructure that supports hybrid lifestyles of work and leisure.

Industry analysts describe Roxbury as one of the fastest-growing real estate players in the Lekki corridor. Beyond providing homes, the company has created jobs, supported local suppliers, and pushed higher standards in the construction sector.

Reflecting on the firm’s 2024 legal milestone, Udechukwu said the court’s decision to uphold homeowners’ rights to common estate facilities was a turning point for transparency and community trust in Nigeria’s property sector.

“That judgment went beyond Roxbury; it was a victory for property owners across Nigeria. It reassured investors that their rights would be protected and set a precedent for higher accountability in the sector. These are the kinds of institutional wins that inspire confidence and strengthen our democracy,” he added.

As the country reflects on 65 years of independence, Udechukwu stressed that freedom should not only be political but also economic and social.

“True freedom means the ability to live securely, to build wealth through property ownership, and to belong to communities that nurture growth. For Nigeria to achieve this, affordable housing must be placed at the center of national development policy. Every Nigerian deserves not just to dream of a home, but to actually own one in their lifetime,” he said.