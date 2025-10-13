Increase agricultural funding to close yield gaps, boost food security — Minister tells Reps

The Hon Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Sen.Dr Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi

…As Reps Push for Implementation of Agricultural Policies

By Gift Chapi-Odekina, Abuja

The Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Aliyu Abdullahi, has called for sustained investment and increased funding in Nigeria’s agricultural sector to close existing yield gaps in major crops and achieve national food security.

Speaking on Monday at a public hearing organised by the House of Representatives Committee on Agricultural Production and Services, Abdullahi stressed that consistent financing and enhanced productivity among farmers are critical to bridging the nation’s food deficit.

The hearing considered three key bills: A Bill to Amend the National Agricultural Development Fund (Establishment) Act, 2025 (HB 2036) — aimed at strengthening financial support for agriculture.

A Bill to Establish the National Farm Settlements Agency (HB 1347) — to promote agricultural development and ensure food security.

A Bill for the Establishment of the National Rice Production, Processing and Research Institute, Argungu, Kebbi State (HB 423) — to advance rice self-sufficiency.

Abdullahi highlighted Nigeria’s persistently low crop yields as a major challenge, citing rice and cassava as prime examples.

“For rice, the average yield for our best-performing farmers is about five tonnes per hectare, while global leaders achieve between nine to twelve tonnes. If we can double our yield to seven or eight tonnes through proper funding and research, the current two million metric tonnes rice deficit can easily be closed,” he said.

The minister lamented that many agricultural institutes have become “employment centres” rather than research-driven institutions, urging lawmakers to prioritise strengthening existing ones rather than creating new agencies.

Using cassava as another example, he said Nigeria, despite being the world’s largest producer for over three decades, continues to record low yields.

“The national average yield is just about 11 tonnes per hectare, whereas research shows we can achieve up to 49 tonnes. Doubling that yield to 22 tonnes means our current 60 million metric tonnes output could rise to 120 million or even 180 million — a massive boost to the economy,” Abdullahi explained.

He noted that while the Ministry of Agriculture aligns with the objectives of the proposed bills, some administrative provisions need further review to ensure alignment with existing laws and programmes.

In his remarks, Chairman of the House Committee on Agricultural Production and Services, Hon. Bello Kaoje, described agriculture as the backbone of Nigeria’s economy and the most reliable path to inclusive growth and poverty reduction.

“Achieving food security requires sound policies and effective legislation. This hearing provides a platform for stakeholders — policymakers, farmers, researchers, investors, and development partners — to share ideas that will make these laws practical and beneficial,” Kaoje said.

He reaffirmed the committee’s commitment to supporting innovation and collaboration with the Executive and private sector to make agriculture a business that drives national prosperity.

Declaring the public hearing open, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, represented by Hon. Ayokunle Isiaka, described the bills as a “blueprint for a secure, self-reliant, and prosperous Nigeria.”

“These legislative efforts demonstrate our collective resolve to tackle food insecurity and improve productivity, in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and the declaration of a State of Emergency on Food Security,” he said.

The Speaker urged all stakeholders to actively engage in the legislative process to build a resilient agricultural sector capable of driving economic growth and ensuring food security for all Nigerians.